Dispensaries accepting credit cards in Ely, Nevada
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- MED & RECPerfect Union Weed Dispensary Turlock17 dealsPickup in under 30 mins346.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- MED & RECPerfect Union Weed Dispensary Eastside Sacramento17 dealsPickup in under 30 mins357.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
I'm giving high stars because I'm satisfied with my product and service, but for the product "slow" sublingual listed on Leafly as 90mg thc and cbd for 7.99, it's actually a 15mg (0.17 fl oz) bottle. I don't think I was intentionally mislead, but that needs to be adjusted! All the same, fast and easy, good products, great staff. Right by UC Davis hospital and the 50 in terms of location.read full review
- MED & RECPerfect Union Weed Dispensary Marysville19 dealsPickup in under 30 mins359.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
Just stopped in last week after work, and Aaron totally hooked me up with the chillest strains and really turned my night around. I was totally stressed out and his warm personality and reassuring nature really helped me get in a better headspace. His energy is truly healing, and his advice was spot on and he made sure I got the best deals available. GMO is my new best friend.read full review
- RECBuds R Us - DeliveryDeliveryClosed until 8am PT
I’ve been buying from these guys since I moved to Castaic. The quality product and service I get is unmatched. They give you a call right away whenever you order something out of stock and give you options for replacements. Sometimes they hook you up with something extra free of charge. Sometimes they mess up on your order, but as soon as you give them a call and let them know what happened they’re resolving the issue right away. Delivery takes a little long sometimes, but I expect it being in Castaic. Have bought product from these guys since I moved here and will continue to buy product from these guys as long as I’m here. Highly recommend these guys to anyone searching for a quality delivery service for some free top. Stay lifted my friendsread full review
- MED & RECThe Chronic1 dealDeliveryPickup401.3 mi awayPreorder until 6am PT
- MED & RECKush Korner II1 dealDeliveryPickup401.9 mi awayPreorder until 10am PT
Kush Korner II is one of my favorite dispensaries in Los Angeles. The shop is clean, the vibe is chill, and the staff actually knows what they’re talking about. They helped me find exactly what I wanted, and they always have a great selection of flower, vapes, and edibles. The prices are straightforward with no surprises at checkout. It’s also easy to get in and out, which I really appreciate. If you’re in Los Angeles and looking for a reliable weed shop, this place is definitely worth checking out.read full review
- MED & RECMMD - HollywoodPickup404.3 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
Excellent dispensary. Very professionally run, consistent customer experience makes it pleasant coming here. The budtenders were patient and created a no-pressure experience, and their prices are super competitive! The shop is clean, organized, and has a great selection. I always look forward to my visits here. Best place in LA 100% Do you work with USDT?read full review
- MED & RECMMD - Marina Del ReyDeliveryPickup413.8 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
- MED & RECUncle Green4 dealsDeliveryPickup414.1 mi awayOpen 24 hours
This was My first time ordering from Uncle Green and I’m honestly super impressed! The delivery was FAST(like way faster than I expected) and customer service was top tier. They made me feel comfortable as a first time customer and answered all my questions without an attitude. You can tell they actually care about the customer, not just the sale. That alone will have me coming back. I’ll definitely be ordering again!read full review
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