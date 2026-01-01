Dispensaries with birthday discounts in Fallon, Nevada
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- MED & RECSoL Cannabis11 dealsDeliveryPickup56.0 mi awayPreorder until 10am PT
10/10 experience every time I stop in. They have items priced appropriately for the value with much higher quality for said items than you'd find elsewhere... $10 for 1g of ORGANICALLY GROWN live resin dabs? $69 ounces? You can't beat it! Plus they're locally owned and operated, got to meet the owner Ed and he was super helpful! Won't shop anywhere else!read full review
- RECPure Tonic Dispensary38.4 mi awayOpen until 11:59pm PT
- MED & RECBlue Mountain Collective - San Andreas2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins135.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- MED & RECThe SanctuaryDeliveryPickup152.6 mi awayPreorder until 7am PT
- MED & REC7 Stars Holistic Healing Center - RichmondPickup in under 30 mins219.4 mi awayPreorder until 6am PT
7Stars is truly a haven for the mind, body, and soul. From the moment you step through the doors, you’re greeted not just as a guest but as a cherished part of a warm and welcoming family. I was lucky to be referred by the incredible GoodGood Tamara, known for her dedication to holistic wellness, and she couldn’t have led me to a better place. This center exudes care, compassion, and an authentic passion for helping each person who walks in find healing, peace, and balance. What sets 7Stars apart is the genuine love and appreciation the owners and staff have for each other and for everyone who visits. You feel it in every interaction, in the quality of services, and in the thoughtful atmosphere that feels like an embrace from start to finish. The team here is a rare gem—they are talented, kind, and truly invested in the wellbeing of everyone they serve. If you’re looking for a place that not only prioritizes your health but also fills your spirit with joy, look no further. 7Stars isn’t just a holistic center; it’s a sanctuary. I can’t recommend it highly enough—come experience the magic for yourself!read full review
- RECDUBE Delivery - Bay AreaDeliveryClosed until 9am PT
I have to give these guys 5 stars across the board. I moved to the area recently, so I tried out a lot of other shops, ordered from different apps, etc. Over the last three months or so, DUBE is where I consistently go back to over and over. Out of about 5 or 6 orders I have placed with DUBE, 5 of those orders, I got at least one free product as a promotional item. One time they were late to accept my delivery order and gave me two pre-rolls and a 0.5-gram pax pod as an apology, on top of what I was already getting. I have never experienced such great customer care and service. Not to mention, every one of their drivers has been some of the nicest and friendliest down-to-earth people I have ever spoken to in regards to a delivery. Personally, I have a lot of anxiety in social situations, so that is something I value. Plus, it was just nice to be greeted by friendly faces with such calming demeanors. I wish I could give you 10 stars! Thank you, DUBE, for being awesome.read full review
- MED & RECSolful - Sebastopol1 dealDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins229.6 mi awayPreorder until 10am PT
The bud that I just tried was super tasty. I love that the bud is organically grown. That really makes a. Huge difference. I used to work at a grow store for a while and the amount of salt fertilizers in bottles marketed as various different products is alarming. I have heard that using those salt nutrients can create poisonous plant material and I have tasted and experienced the difference. I will say organic cannot be beaten but most places don’t want you to realize that. Or that organic is cheaper to grow. Anyways this dispensary was cool and nice and it was a good experience. Man oh man that’s hose taxes tho eh. One day they’ll build a street named after me with all the tax money I’ve given in weed sales haharead full review
- RECAirfield Supply Co - Redwood CityPickup in under 30 mins232.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
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