Dispensaries with birthday discounts in Henderson, Nevada
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- RECSLV19 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins8.0 mi awayOpen 24 hours
- RECThe Mint Cannabis - Paradise RdPickup in under 30 mins10.7 mi awayOpen 24 hours
The staff was very nice and willing to listen instead of tell! reasonable prices and if you're a first time shoppers and local you get 2 for one so shop wisely so you get the best bang for your buck! I will be returning to The Mint for my cannabis and cannabis related needs. In fact I'm going today to check out some 510's.read full review
- RECWallflower Cannabis House - Blue DiamondPickup14.3 mi awayOpen until 11:59pm PT
- MED & RECJardin Premium Cannabis Dispensary9.6 mi awayClosed until 8am PT
I've been to almost every dispensary in Las Vegas and Jardin is my absolute favorite dispensary. All of the workers are friendly and very knowledgeable on all products that are out on the market today. They can help anyone who might not know exactly what product they are wanting and make sure that you leave satisfied.read full review
- RECNuLeaf - Las Vegas (Twain)11.2 mi awayOpen until 11:59pm PT
This spot show's professionalism some times the leaf be hard but the service is fuego. .more importantly my guy Mike was very attentive had mad info on product. Great budtender I come back because of him and the Asian girl the front counter always cheerful and in a good mood I'm sorry I don't know her name.shorty mad chill.read full review
- MED & RECThe Sanctuary - Downtown Las Vegas12.4 mi away
Jardín is the best dispensary in Vegas, this is the only dispensary I visit, Jardín always has a great deal and fair prices, also the customer service are excellent, I love this place because I find everything I need, I recommend everyone visit this place, thank you Jardin for your businessread full review
- RECTree of Life Weed Dispensary Las Vegas17.0 mi awayClosed until 7am PT
Top quality service and quality products at an affordable price i had the pleasure of being taken care of by a gentleman by the name of Brandon who has only been there 3 days and already has been doing an amazing job he helped me get the meds that I needed and was very helpful and patient throughout the whole process and was very knowledgeable about the products that I was purchasing man's got a permanent regular keep up the good work!!!read full review
- RECBeyond Hello - Las Vegas (Sahara)17.2 mi awayClosed until 7am PT
I ordered from their store through Leafly, and I got delivery. Delivery was free for orders over $75 and the driver was nice. I did the NuLeaf deal of 4 1/8s for $100. Awesome deal in my opinion. Last night I smoked Berry Crunch, the flower was super fresh, had a nice citrus scent, and gave me the perfect high. I was giggle happy, and enjoyed it with my boo. It didn’t give me the munchies which I loved! Definitely will be doing deliver with them again!read full review
- RECTree of Life Weed Dispensary North Las Vegas18.6 mi awayClosed until 7am PT
What an incredible perfect little dispensary!!! Super knowledgeable staff who were beyond accommodating and welcoming, never felt uncomfortable from the moment I walked in the door. Competitive prices, something for everyone, and by far the absolute best part of all is the fact they give back 70% to the community. If I’m going to be spending my money anyways, I’d rather know it’s at least going back into my own community. I can’t say enough about how awesome this is and how I’ve never ever seen this done anywhere else period. This is definitely my new go to spot, try them out and I promise it’ll be your new go to as well.read full review
- MED & RECJenny's Dispensary - North Las Vegas19.8 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
On February 15 my wife and I happened to come in at Happy Hour and had the most wonderful visit with the Budtender of Budtenders, Jay. She was so enjoyable & totally made our drive from Henderson WAY worth it! I also really loved talking terps & strains with her. Thanks for everything Jay and turning me on to the 2g AiroX Blade vapes, that’s a fantastic value! See you again soon.read full review
- MED & RECUncle Green4 dealsDeliveryPickup212.8 mi awayOpen 24 hours
This was My first time ordering from Uncle Green and I’m honestly super impressed! The delivery was FAST(like way faster than I expected) and customer service was top tier. They made me feel comfortable as a first time customer and answered all my questions without an attitude. You can tell they actually care about the customer, not just the sale. That alone will have me coming back. I’ll definitely be ordering again!read full review
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