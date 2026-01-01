Dispensaries with first time customer discounts in Henderson, Nevada
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- RECThe Mint Cannabis - Paradise RdPickup in under 30 mins10.7 mi awayOpen 24 hours
The staff was very nice and willing to listen instead of tell! reasonable prices and if you're a first time shoppers and local you get 2 for one so shop wisely so you get the best bang for your buck! I will be returning to The Mint for my cannabis and cannabis related needs. In fact I'm going today to check out some 510's.read full review
- MED & RECThe Sanctuary - Downtown Las Vegas12.4 mi away
Jardín is the best dispensary in Vegas, this is the only dispensary I visit, Jardín always has a great deal and fair prices, also the customer service are excellent, I love this place because I find everything I need, I recommend everyone visit this place, thank you Jardin for your businessread full review
- RECTree of Life Weed Dispensary Las Vegas17.0 mi awayClosed until 7am PT
Top quality service and quality products at an affordable price i had the pleasure of being taken care of by a gentleman by the name of Brandon who has only been there 3 days and already has been doing an amazing job he helped me get the meds that I needed and was very helpful and patient throughout the whole process and was very knowledgeable about the products that I was purchasing man's got a permanent regular keep up the good work!!!read full review
- RECTree of Life Weed Dispensary North Las Vegas18.6 mi awayClosed until 7am PT
What an incredible perfect little dispensary!!! Super knowledgeable staff who were beyond accommodating and welcoming, never felt uncomfortable from the moment I walked in the door. Competitive prices, something for everyone, and by far the absolute best part of all is the fact they give back 70% to the community. If I’m going to be spending my money anyways, I’d rather know it’s at least going back into my own community. I can’t say enough about how awesome this is and how I’ve never ever seen this done anywhere else period. This is definitely my new go to spot, try them out and I promise it’ll be your new go to as well.read full review
- MED & RECDouble Eye7 dealsPickup in under 30 mins173.3 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
Great place they are very generous. They have wonderful gift bags Great first time customer deals every Friday night they have free food for the first 30 people and a DJ that starts at seven. It’s always a great vibe at Double Eye wide selection of products! Come check it out. They’re having a great St. Patrick’s Day party. They told me they’re gonna have great goodie bags plus a T-shirt come by and check them out.read full review
- MED & RECCatalyst - Hemet13 dealsPickup193.5 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
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