Dispensaries with frontline worker discounts in Henderson, Nevada
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All Dispensary results
- RECTree of Life Weed Dispensary Las Vegas17.0 mi awayClosed until 7am PT
Top quality service and quality products at an affordable price i had the pleasure of being taken care of by a gentleman by the name of Brandon who has only been there 3 days and already has been doing an amazing job he helped me get the meds that I needed and was very helpful and patient throughout the whole process and was very knowledgeable about the products that I was purchasing man's got a permanent regular keep up the good work!!!read full review
- RECTree of Life Weed Dispensary North Las Vegas18.6 mi awayClosed until 7am PT
What an incredible perfect little dispensary!!! Super knowledgeable staff who were beyond accommodating and welcoming, never felt uncomfortable from the moment I walked in the door. Competitive prices, something for everyone, and by far the absolute best part of all is the fact they give back 70% to the community. If I’m going to be spending my money anyways, I’d rather know it’s at least going back into my own community. I can’t say enough about how awesome this is and how I’ve never ever seen this done anywhere else period. This is definitely my new go to spot, try them out and I promise it’ll be your new go to as well.read full review
- MED & RECUncle Green4 dealsDeliveryPickup212.8 mi awayOpen 24 hours
This was My first time ordering from Uncle Green and I’m honestly super impressed! The delivery was FAST(like way faster than I expected) and customer service was top tier. They made me feel comfortable as a first time customer and answered all my questions without an attitude. You can tell they actually care about the customer, not just the sale. That alone will have me coming back. I’ll definitely be ordering again!read full review
- RECWeedmart LLC1 dealDeliveryPickup472.8 mi awayPreorder until 8am MT
I love this place. Not only do they have the best prices, but they have the best people. While you're standing there waiting to check in? Read all the funny signs. The signs really make my day. I wish I had a smoking place that had all those signs because that would be so 420! This place is for a certain type of niche customer and that type of customer is me!read full review
- MED & RECSmokal Smoke LLC - SocorroPickup in under 30 mins477.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
I love this store and the people are amazing and helpful, mostly. They also have great prices and products and, overall they are very knowledgeable about their products. Only have had a problem a few times.!! I recommend them to anyone who wants a great product, deal and service and, prices.read full review
- MED & RECSoL Cannabis11 dealsDeliveryPickup348.2 mi awayPreorder until 10am PT
10/10 experience every time I stop in. They have items priced appropriately for the value with much higher quality for said items than you'd find elsewhere... $10 for 1g of ORGANICALLY GROWN live resin dabs? $69 ounces? You can't beat it! Plus they're locally owned and operated, got to meet the owner Ed and he was super helpful! Won't shop anywhere else!read full review
- MED & RECBulldog Cannabis172.6 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
I recently visited Bulldog that truly exceeded all of my expectations. From the moment I walked in, I was struck by the warm and welcoming atmosphere. The knowledgeable budtenders greeted me with a smile and immediately made me feel at ease. I was blown away by the quality of the products available at this dispensary. The selection was vast, and everything was clearly labeled and organized, making it easy to find exactly what I was looking for. The budtenders were incredibly helpful, answering all of my questions and providing recommendations based on my needs and preferences. But what really stood out to me was the level of service provided by the staff. They were patient, understanding, and went above and beyond to ensure that I had a positive experience. They took the time to explain the effects and benefits of each product and even helped me choose the best method of consumption. Overall, I cannot recommend this dispensary enough. The knowledgeable budtenders, quality of products, overall service, and welcoming atmosphere make this the perfect spot for anyone looking for a great cannabis experience. I would give this place a 5-star review without hesitation!read full review
- RECThe New Guys - Delivery193.4 mi awayClosed until 8:30am PT
Rarely do I leave reviews where I was denied service, but that was because Leafly recommended them for delivery when I'm out of their service area. Drew was far beyond helpful and apologetic, and they truly wanted to help me out. If I'm ever in Moreno Valley, this will be my first stop!read full review
- MED & RECJungle Boys - Pomona210.8 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
Great environment placed an order online and called to verify. Once I arrived there was a lot of parking and there was security at the front entrance. The lady was nice when she helped me with the online order and it was a great deal getting the RS1000 vaporizer and NY Zoo for a first time gift too!read full review
- MED & RECGreen Zone Delivery226.6 mi awayClosed until 7am PT
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