Dispensaries with parking on-site in Henderson, Nevada
Results 1-30 of 699
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- RECSLV19 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins8.0 mi awayOpen 24 hours
- RECThe Mint Cannabis - Paradise RdPickup in under 30 mins10.7 mi awayOpen 24 hours
The staff was very nice and willing to listen instead of tell! reasonable prices and if you're a first time shoppers and local you get 2 for one so shop wisely so you get the best bang for your buck! I will be returning to The Mint for my cannabis and cannabis related needs. In fact I'm going today to check out some 510's.read full review
- RECWallflower Cannabis House - Blue DiamondPickup14.3 mi awayOpen until 11:59pm PT
- MEDRISE Dispensaries Henderson5.9 mi awayClosed until 8am PT
- MED & RECJardin Premium Cannabis Dispensary9.6 mi awayClosed until 8am PT
I've been to almost every dispensary in Las Vegas and Jardin is my absolute favorite dispensary. All of the workers are friendly and very knowledgeable on all products that are out on the market today. They can help anyone who might not know exactly what product they are wanting and make sure that you leave satisfied.read full review
- RECNuLeaf - Las Vegas (Twain)11.2 mi awayOpen until 11:59pm PT
This spot show's professionalism some times the leaf be hard but the service is fuego. .more importantly my guy Mike was very attentive had mad info on product. Great budtender I come back because of him and the Asian girl the front counter always cheerful and in a good mood I'm sorry I don't know her name.shorty mad chill.read full review
- MED & RECThe Sanctuary - Downtown Las Vegas12.4 mi away
Jardín is the best dispensary in Vegas, this is the only dispensary I visit, Jardín always has a great deal and fair prices, also the customer service are excellent, I love this place because I find everything I need, I recommend everyone visit this place, thank you Jardin for your businessread full review
- MED & RECGreenlight - Downtown Las Vegas12.5 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
- RECMedizin Las Vegas Marijuana Dispensary12.8 mi awayClosed until 8am PT
I always go to the in store. I get the 105$ ounce. I mix and match 8 different strains. So 8 different 1/8ths. I also get the 2 grams of shatter for 30$. They have like 80%+ shatter selection. I get to mix and match 4 different half grams in the deal. Ok sundays they throw in free edible typically if you spend more than 60$ or so. The people are awesome people and chill. The only thing someone could say negative would be the wait time sometimes, but that just depends on the business or time of day. Overall the best deals I’ve found, especially being able to mix and match in the ounce of flower or dab. Very clean, organized and well kept as well.read full review
- RECMedMen - Spring Valley14.7 mi awayClosed until 11am PT
Had a great experience there. Nice place, great options, friendly service. Elysia is an amazing women, she helped me find the strain I needed and also was overall a great person. Because of the great customer service and tasty buds this is the only dispensery I need to go to. Thanks Elysia! You're incredible.read full review
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