Before you head into a Vegas dispensary, make sure you take the time to understand Nevada’s marijuana laws . One of the most important things to know is that adults are limited to possessing no more than 1 ounce of cannabis flower and have the option to grow six plants, only if they live more than 25 miles from a dispensary. Medical marijuana patients in Las Vegas can possess up to 2.5 ounces and grow up to 12 plants if they live more than 25 miles from a dispensary. Nevada still prohibits consumption in public places, and unfortunately public consumption lounges have not yet been legalized.

The only legal way to consume cannabis in Las Vegas is in the privacy of your own home. Consuming cannabis in public spaces is currently illegal in Vegas, although cannabis groups are hoping the state will soon pass legislation to allow for cannabis lounges in the city.

Adults 21 or older may purchase up to 1 ounce of cannabis and up to 3.5 grams of cannabis concentrates from recreational dispensaries in Vegas. Dispensaries in Vegas will require cash as payment, so make sure you visit an ATM before you get in line. Adults who wish to get a medical marijuana card should check whether they meet the state’s qualifying conditions .

In Las Vegas, you can buy legal weed in three ways: order weed online through a service like Leafly for in-store pick-up, place an in-person order at a dispensary, or order weed through a Las Vegas weed delivery service. Some dispensaries in Vegas also offer drive-thru ordering services.

Las Vegas dispensary hours

Cannabis stores in Las Vegas set their own operating hours. Some Las Vegas dispensaries are open 24/7, while others open early and stay open late. Las Vegas dispensaries are allowed to operate seven days a week and are usually open on holidays and during special events in the Vegas area.

Items to bring to a Las Vegas dispensary

To enter a dispensary in Las Vegas, you must present a valid identification card, such as a driver's license, to verify you are at least 21 years old or older. Las Vegas dispensaries accept out-of-state medical marijuana cards. If you're a medical marijuana cardholder, don't forget to bring your card.

Estimated wait times for dispensaries in Las Vegas

When recreational cannabis stores first opened their doors in Las Vegas, consumer demand was so high that many customers experienced long wait times to purchase cannabis—up to an hour or more. Since then, more cannabis stores have opened, fulfilling the high demand for cannabis across Las Vegas. While wait times are not as long as they used to be, prepare to spend at least 15-20 minutes waiting in line, especially during the COVID era when establishments try to discourage overcrowding in small spaces. Alternatively, you can place an online pick-up order and skip the line altogether.

How to find legit dispensaries in Las Vegas

People new to retail cannabis in Las Vegas may wonder what makes a dispensary legitimate. Legit dispensaries are dispensaries that have a legal license to operate. Today, there are over 70 licensed and legitimate dispensaries in Las Vegas. You can see a complete list of licensed marijuana dispensaries in Las Vegas on Leafly.com.