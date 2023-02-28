Las Vegas, NV medical marijuana dispensaries

Frequently asked questions

How do you buy medical weed in Las Vegas? To buy medical weed in Las Vegas, bring a valid identification card, cash, and your medical marijuana card with you to the nearest medical dispensary.

How do you get a medical card in Las Vegas? In order to get a medical marijuana card in Las Vegas, you must apply for a card through the state of Nevada and meet certain qualifying conditions to be accepted.

Who can buy pot from a Las Vegas medical dispensary? Anyone with a qualifying condition and medical marijuana card can buy pot from medical dispensaries in Las Vegas.