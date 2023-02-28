Las Vegas, NV medical marijuana dispensaries
Frequently asked questions
To buy medical weed in Las Vegas, bring a valid identification card, cash, and your medical marijuana card with you to the nearest medical dispensary.
In order to get a medical marijuana card in Las Vegas, you must apply for a card through the state of Nevada and meet certain qualifying conditions to be accepted.
Anyone with a qualifying condition and medical marijuana card can buy pot from medical dispensaries in Las Vegas.
In Vegas, medical consumers can purchase up to 2.5 ounces of weed at a time.