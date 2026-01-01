Dispensaries accepting credit cards in Laughlin, Nevada
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- MED & RECUncle Green4 dealsDeliveryPickup186.9 mi awayOpen 24 hours
This was My first time ordering from Uncle Green and I’m honestly super impressed! The delivery was FAST(like way faster than I expected) and customer service was top tier. They made me feel comfortable as a first time customer and answered all my questions without an attitude. You can tell they actually care about the customer, not just the sale. That alone will have me coming back. I’ll definitely be ordering again!read full review
- MED & RECThe Chronic1 dealDeliveryPickup217.7 mi awayPreorder until 6am PT
- MED & RECKush Korner II1 dealDeliveryPickup218.3 mi awayPreorder until 10am PT
Kush Korner II is one of my favorite dispensaries in Los Angeles. The shop is clean, the vibe is chill, and the staff actually knows what they’re talking about. They helped me find exactly what I wanted, and they always have a great selection of flower, vapes, and edibles. The prices are straightforward with no surprises at checkout. It’s also easy to get in and out, which I really appreciate. If you’re in Los Angeles and looking for a reliable weed shop, this place is definitely worth checking out.read full review
- MED & RECPerfect Union - San Diego18 dealsPickup220.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
Long time Wellgreens customer who just found this place today. Excellent service and the website is easy to use and order from. Far easier to get to as opposed to Wellgreens and closer This is my new cannabis store and I highly recommend it to anyone wanting quality product and excellent customer service.read full review
- MED & RECMMD - HollywoodPickup226.0 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
Excellent dispensary. Very professionally run, consistent customer experience makes it pleasant coming here. The budtenders were patient and created a no-pressure experience, and their prices are super competitive! The shop is clean, organized, and has a great selection. I always look forward to my visits here. Best place in LA 100% Do you work with USDT?read full review
- MED & RECMMD - Long BeachDeliveryPickup226.6 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
First time visit I was impressed. I came with one product in mind. Alejandro (Alex) suggested another after a brief conversation with me. I'm so glad he did, a great tip. The entire staff was friendly from the receptionist to the bud tender. Even the security guards didn't look like they were having a bad day as most do.read full review
- RECBuds R Us - DeliveryDeliveryClosed until 8am PT
I’ve been buying from these guys since I moved to Castaic. The quality product and service I get is unmatched. They give you a call right away whenever you order something out of stock and give you options for replacements. Sometimes they hook you up with something extra free of charge. Sometimes they mess up on your order, but as soon as you give them a call and let them know what happened they’re resolving the issue right away. Delivery takes a little long sometimes, but I expect it being in Castaic. Have bought product from these guys since I moved here and will continue to buy product from these guys as long as I’m here. Highly recommend these guys to anyone searching for a quality delivery service for some free top. Stay lifted my friendsread full review
- MED & RECGreen Cross of Torrance8 dealsDeliveryPickup231.9 mi awayPreorder until 7am PT
Hands down one of the best dispensary experiences I've had! The staff was super friendly, knowledgeable, and made me feel welcome from the moment I walked in. They took the time to answer all my questions and helped me find exactly what I was looking for. Shota like yoda was a GREAT HELP! Thank you! The store was clean, organized, and had a great selection of products. Prices were fair, and the quality was top-notch. I'll definitely be coming back!read full review
- MED & RECMMD - Marina Del ReyDeliveryPickup234.7 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
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