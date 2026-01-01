Dispensaries with industry discounts in Mesquite, Nevada
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- MED & RECDeep Roots Harvest - Mesquite3.0 mi awayClosed until 8am PT
- RECSLV19 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins73.3 mi awayOpen 24 hours
- RECThe Mint Cannabis - Paradise RdPickup in under 30 mins77.2 mi awayOpen 24 hours
The staff was very nice and willing to listen instead of tell! reasonable prices and if you're a first time shoppers and local you get 2 for one so shop wisely so you get the best bang for your buck! I will be returning to The Mint for my cannabis and cannabis related needs. In fact I'm going today to check out some 510's.read full review
- MED & RECDouble Eye7 dealsPickup in under 30 mins245.0 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
Great place they are very generous. They have wonderful gift bags Great first time customer deals every Friday night they have free food for the first 30 people and a DJ that starts at seven. It’s always a great vibe at Double Eye wide selection of products! Come check it out. They’re having a great St. Patrick’s Day party. They told me they’re gonna have great goodie bags plus a T-shirt come by and check them out.read full review
- MED & RECThe Mint Cannabis - Bell Rd (Med/Rec)32 dealsPickup in under 30 mins247.0 mi awayClosed until 8am MT
I love the Mint on bell! I’m a single mom so smoke on a budget and always try for the 1/1 ounce of shake on paydays! They always have them available, and tonight, compared to other Dispo’s near me, they had a better price then any others for a higher level of THC too! There’s never extra fees tacked on either like at some of the other Dispo’s. In fact I had an estimated total of $40 tonight for my ounce and grabbed $60 just in case of taxes etc. imagine my delight when it was on sale for 2 for $29 and came out to less then $40 total out the door! Love how quick they are, love that it’s ready so I can skip the wait and love the little extra surprises like a discount I wasn’t even expecting! I totally recommend my go to Dispo! You cannot go wrong there!read full review
- RECStory Cannabis - Litchfield1 dealPickup in under 30 mins248.2 mi awayPreorder until 8am MT
- MED & RECStory Cannabis - Dunlap2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins250.7 mi awayPreorder until 8am MT
Budtender JACOB was awesome! I was ballin' on a budget so just getting some concentrate... Jacob knew several of the strains from experience and recommended a nice Cherry Paloma. Yummy. All the rest of the staff are also awesome, including management and security, and the best prices in town! Best shop, hands down.read full review
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