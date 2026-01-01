Dispensaries with student discounts in Pahrump, Nevada
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- RECThe Mint Cannabis - Paradise RdPickup in under 30 mins46.9 mi awayOpen 24 hours
The staff was very nice and willing to listen instead of tell! reasonable prices and if you're a first time shoppers and local you get 2 for one so shop wisely so you get the best bang for your buck! I will be returning to The Mint for my cannabis and cannabis related needs. In fact I'm going today to check out some 510's.read full review
- RECBeyond Hello - Las Vegas (Sahara)40.5 mi awayClosed until 7am PT
I ordered from their store through Leafly, and I got delivery. Delivery was free for orders over $75 and the driver was nice. I did the NuLeaf deal of 4 1/8s for $100. Awesome deal in my opinion. Last night I smoked Berry Crunch, the flower was super fresh, had a nice citrus scent, and gave me the perfect high. I was giggle happy, and enjoyed it with my boo. It didn’t give me the munchies which I loved! Definitely will be doing deliver with them again!read full review
- MED & RECJenny's Dispensary - North Las Vegas43.5 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
On February 15 my wife and I happened to come in at Happy Hour and had the most wonderful visit with the Budtender of Budtenders, Jay. She was so enjoyable & totally made our drive from Henderson WAY worth it! I also really loved talking terps & strains with her. Thanks for everything Jay and turning me on to the 2g AiroX Blade vapes, that’s a fantastic value! See you again soon.read full review
- MED & RECThe Sanctuary - Downtown Las Vegas46.6 mi away
Jardín is the best dispensary in Vegas, this is the only dispensary I visit, Jardín always has a great deal and fair prices, also the customer service are excellent, I love this place because I find everything I need, I recommend everyone visit this place, thank you Jardin for your businessread full review
- RECNuLeaf - Las Vegas (Twain)46.7 mi awayOpen until 11:59pm PT
This spot show's professionalism some times the leaf be hard but the service is fuego. .more importantly my guy Mike was very attentive had mad info on product. Great budtender I come back because of him and the Asian girl the front counter always cheerful and in a good mood I'm sorry I don't know her name.shorty mad chill.read full review
- MED & RECJardin Premium Cannabis Dispensary49.0 mi awayClosed until 8am PT
I've been to almost every dispensary in Las Vegas and Jardin is my absolute favorite dispensary. All of the workers are friendly and very knowledgeable on all products that are out on the market today. They can help anyone who might not know exactly what product they are wanting and make sure that you leave satisfied.read full review
- MED & RECThe Chronic1 dealDeliveryPickup191.9 mi awayPreorder until 6am PT
- MED & RECKush Korner II1 dealDeliveryPickup192.6 mi awayPreorder until 10am PT
Kush Korner II is one of my favorite dispensaries in Los Angeles. The shop is clean, the vibe is chill, and the staff actually knows what they’re talking about. They helped me find exactly what I wanted, and they always have a great selection of flower, vapes, and edibles. The prices are straightforward with no surprises at checkout. It’s also easy to get in and out, which I really appreciate. If you’re in Los Angeles and looking for a reliable weed shop, this place is definitely worth checking out.read full review
- MED & RECUncle Green4 dealsDeliveryPickup195.7 mi awayOpen 24 hours
This was My first time ordering from Uncle Green and I’m honestly super impressed! The delivery was FAST(like way faster than I expected) and customer service was top tier. They made me feel comfortable as a first time customer and answered all my questions without an attitude. You can tell they actually care about the customer, not just the sale. That alone will have me coming back. I’ll definitely be ordering again!read full review
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