Dispensaries with parking on-site in Pahrump, Nevada
Results 1-30 of 603
All Dispensary results
- RECThe Mint Cannabis - Paradise RdPickup in under 30 mins46.9 mi awayOpen 24 hours
The staff was very nice and willing to listen instead of tell! reasonable prices and if you're a first time shoppers and local you get 2 for one so shop wisely so you get the best bang for your buck! I will be returning to The Mint for my cannabis and cannabis related needs. In fact I'm going today to check out some 510's.read full review
- RECSLV19 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins50.8 mi awayOpen 24 hours
- RECWallflower Cannabis House - Blue DiamondPickup43.6 mi awayOpen until 11:59pm PT
- RECBeyond Hello - Las Vegas (Sahara)40.5 mi awayClosed until 7am PT
I ordered from their store through Leafly, and I got delivery. Delivery was free for orders over $75 and the driver was nice. I did the NuLeaf deal of 4 1/8s for $100. Awesome deal in my opinion. Last night I smoked Berry Crunch, the flower was super fresh, had a nice citrus scent, and gave me the perfect high. I was giggle happy, and enjoyed it with my boo. It didn’t give me the munchies which I loved! Definitely will be doing deliver with them again!read full review
- RECTree of Life Weed Dispensary Las Vegas42.3 mi awayClosed until 7am PT
Top quality service and quality products at an affordable price i had the pleasure of being taken care of by a gentleman by the name of Brandon who has only been there 3 days and already has been doing an amazing job he helped me get the meds that I needed and was very helpful and patient throughout the whole process and was very knowledgeable about the products that I was purchasing man's got a permanent regular keep up the good work!!!read full review
- RECMedMen - Spring Valley42.4 mi awayClosed until 11am PT
Had a great experience there. Nice place, great options, friendly service. Elysia is an amazing women, she helped me find the strain I needed and also was overall a great person. Because of the great customer service and tasty buds this is the only dispensery I need to go to. Thanks Elysia! You're incredible.read full review
- MED & RECJenny's Dispensary - North Las Vegas43.5 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
On February 15 my wife and I happened to come in at Happy Hour and had the most wonderful visit with the Budtender of Budtenders, Jay. She was so enjoyable & totally made our drive from Henderson WAY worth it! I also really loved talking terps & strains with her. Thanks for everything Jay and turning me on to the 2g AiroX Blade vapes, that’s a fantastic value! See you again soon.read full review
- RECMedizin Las Vegas Marijuana Dispensary44.4 mi awayClosed until 8am PT
I always go to the in store. I get the 105$ ounce. I mix and match 8 different strains. So 8 different 1/8ths. I also get the 2 grams of shatter for 30$. They have like 80%+ shatter selection. I get to mix and match 4 different half grams in the deal. Ok sundays they throw in free edible typically if you spend more than 60$ or so. The people are awesome people and chill. The only thing someone could say negative would be the wait time sometimes, but that just depends on the business or time of day. Overall the best deals I’ve found, especially being able to mix and match in the ounce of flower or dab. Very clean, organized and well kept as well.read full review
- MED & RECThe Sanctuary - Downtown Las Vegas46.6 mi away
Jardín is the best dispensary in Vegas, this is the only dispensary I visit, Jardín always has a great deal and fair prices, also the customer service are excellent, I love this place because I find everything I need, I recommend everyone visit this place, thank you Jardin for your businessread full review
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