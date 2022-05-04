Best weed dispensaries in Reno, Nevada with authentic reviews
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Sponsored Dispensaries
- MED & REC
Zen Leaf - Reno (Med/Rec)29 dealsPickup in under 30 mins1.2 mi awayOpen until tomorrow at 12am PT
- MED & REC
Zen Leaf - Carson City (Med/Rec)26 dealsPickup in under 30 mins24.8 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
I had to switch numbers and I was told by another dispo in town that because my phone number was attached to my rewards, I had to spend all my rewards because they couldn’t transfer my points to the new number. I went to Zen and they requested the rewards transfer and it will be done in 24 hours! I almost never write reviews but the service I’ve had at zen is amazing and I’m very thankful for their help.read full review
All Dispensary results
- MED & REC
3. SoL Cannabis10 dealsDeliveryPickup13.9 mi awayOpen until 7pm PT
10/10 experience every time I stop in. They have items priced appropriately for the value with much higher quality for said items than you'd find elsewhere... $10 for 1g of ORGANICALLY GROWN live resin dabs? $69 ounces? You can't beat it! Plus they're locally owned and operated, got to meet the owner Ed and he was super helpful! Won't shop anywhere else!read full review
- REC
6. RISE Dispensaries Reno2.4 mi awayOpen until 9pm PT
My favorite dispensary in all of Nevada! Dan,&Brice &Cole& Jelli and Rose rock! Always helpful, super kind, great recommendations! Dan and Brice thanks again for helping me on a tough day yall rock, and thanks for the recommendations! Love coming here and seeing the amazing crew and deals <3read full review
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Frequently asked questions
Is weed legal in Reno, Nevada?
Yes, weed is legal in Reno, Nevada for adult-use.
What is the easiest way to get weed in Reno?
The easiest way to get cannabis is to order from a local weed delivery service in Reno.
Are there recreational marijuana dispensaries in Reno, Nevada?
Yes, there are 17 recreational marijuana dispensaries located in Reno, Nevada.
Where can I buy recreational weed in Reno?
You can buy recreational weed in Reno at a dispensary or on Leafly.com.
Can I fly out of Reno with weed?
No, you cannot fly out of Reno, NV with weed.
How many dispensaries are in Reno, Nevada?
There are 20 dispensaries in the Reno, Nevada area.
Do I need a prescription to buy marijuana in Reno, NV?
No, you do not need a prescription to buy marijuana in Reno, NV.
Do I need a medical marijuana card to visit a dispensary in Reno?
No, a medical marijuana card is not required to visit a dispensary in Reno.
How much weed can I buy in Reno?
In Reno you can buy up to one ounce of usable marijuana and 3.5 grams of cannabis concentrate.