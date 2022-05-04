Arab/Middle Eastern-owned dispensaries in Reno, Nevada
Results 1-19 of 19
All Dispensary results
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.
Find weed in a city near you
Frequently asked questions
Yes, weed is legal in Reno, Nevada for adult-use.
The easiest way to get cannabis is to order from a local weed delivery service in Reno.
Yes, there are 17 recreational marijuana dispensaries located in Reno, Nevada.
You can buy recreational weed in Reno at a dispensary or on Leafly.com.
No, you cannot fly out of Reno, NV with weed.
There are 20 dispensaries in the Reno, Nevada area.
No, you do not need a prescription to buy marijuana in Reno, NV.
No, a medical marijuana card is not required to visit a dispensary in Reno.
In Reno you can buy up to one ounce of usable marijuana and 3.5 grams of cannabis concentrate.