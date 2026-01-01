Dispensaries with student discounts in Schurz, Nevada
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- RECAirfield Supply Co - Redwood CityPickup in under 30 mins211.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- RECThe Mint Cannabis - Paradise RdPickup in under 30 mins280.6 mi awayOpen 24 hours
The staff was very nice and willing to listen instead of tell! reasonable prices and if you're a first time shoppers and local you get 2 for one so shop wisely so you get the best bang for your buck! I will be returning to The Mint for my cannabis and cannabis related needs. In fact I'm going today to check out some 510's.read full review
- MED & RECKingston Cannabis Company2 dealsPickup301.5 mi awayPreorder until 8:30am PT
5 Stars, I work and shop here. We do our best to be great and focus on getting better every day. We strive to simplify your experience and maximize your value. We hope to be both informative and helpful. Join the Royalty Club, unlock the discounts. We are a slice of Ashland off the I-5. I personally hope you have a remarkable experience. Stop and smell our flowers!read full review
- MED & RECPacific Paradise4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins309.4 mi awayPreorder until 10am PT
Shopping here feels like being a kid visiting your friend’s house whose mom is kind of scared/anxious of you being in her house but will never actually say she thinks you’re weird out loud. Like she’s still really nice and includes you despite the concerned looks she gives you that see from the corner of your eye every once in a while. 10/10 this place is my go to.read full review
- MED & RECThe Chronic1 dealDeliveryPickup338.5 mi awayPreorder until 6am PT
- MED & RECKush Korner II1 dealDeliveryPickup338.9 mi awayPreorder until 10am PT
Kush Korner II is one of my favorite dispensaries in Los Angeles. The shop is clean, the vibe is chill, and the staff actually knows what they’re talking about. They helped me find exactly what I wanted, and they always have a great selection of flower, vapes, and edibles. The prices are straightforward with no surprises at checkout. It’s also easy to get in and out, which I really appreciate. If you’re in Los Angeles and looking for a reliable weed shop, this place is definitely worth checking out.read full review
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