Dispensaries with parking on-site in Spanish Springs, Nevada
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- MED & RECSoL Cannabis11 dealsDeliveryPickup22.8 mi awayPreorder until 10am PT
10/10 experience every time I stop in. They have items priced appropriately for the value with much higher quality for said items than you'd find elsewhere... $10 for 1g of ORGANICALLY GROWN live resin dabs? $69 ounces? You can't beat it! Plus they're locally owned and operated, got to meet the owner Ed and he was super helpful! Won't shop anywhere else!read full review
- RECRISE Dispensaries Reno7.6 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
My favorite dispensary in all of Nevada! Dan,&Brice &Cole& Jelli and Rose rock! Always helpful, super kind, great recommendations! Dan and Brice thanks again for helping me on a tough day yall rock, and thanks for the recommendations! Love coming here and seeing the amazing crew and deals <3read full review
- RECPure Tonic Dispensary13.2 mi awayOpen until 11:59pm PT
- MED & RECBattle Born Dispensary30.1 mi awayClosed until 8am PT
Here’s your truth on this establishment. HSH high sierra holistic is the cultivation LLC behind battle born disp. This company lies about their numbers in many different ways. Their testing numbers are manipulated, they pour kief in with their testing bag for when they test their buds, that is why you see HSH with such high THC numbers, but such a low effect on you, they also manipulate their financial statements, by manipulating the cost of their products through their cultivation facilities first, then send their products to the disp. For resale, not just HSH or stage, but all products they sell. This is so they can present better profitable numbers to their investors, who should have never dipped their ties in with these liars and cheats. They have no heart in the cannabis industry, the owners just care about the profits and money. They do not care about their employees, whom they pay the least in the cannabis industry, and employee foreign people who do not know better in their cultivation facility, who do not know they should be being paid way more, good people who deserve to be treated right. This company is the industrial vomit on the cannabis industry. A wolf in sheep clothing, and a snake ready to strike. DO NOT SUPPORT THESE PEOPLE, TAKE THAT EXTRA TIME, GO THAT EXTRA MILE. THESE PEOPLE ARE FAT GLUTTONOUS RICH CRIMINALS. DO YOUR COMMUNITY A FAVOR AND PUT THEM OUT OF BUSINESS!!!!!!read full review
- MEDRISE Dispensaries Carson City36.2 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
This is one of my to go stores when Im in Carson. They have a loyalty program with points, and special ofers every weekend. My favorite brands they sell are &Shine and Sip and those are usually always in the weekend specials. They also have all sorts of tools and accessories and their walls are often posted with weed facts and history. The staff is knowledgeable and and experienced so you can trust their recommendations. Their brands and products go from budget friendly (yet effective) to high end "experts only". The store itself is very spacious, well distributed and well kept. Their web site can be a bit tricky sometimes. I would absolutely recomend if you are in Carson City NV.read full review
- RECKannaXpress1 dealDeliveryPickup106.1 mi awayPreorder until 10am PT
I fell in love with the flavor of cherry gelato. It's a fruity, daytime, delight that doesn't hit you too hard to keep going. I'd say it even tastes better than normal cherry gelato. Top notch experience, got our order to us in 20 minutes. More people need to give these folks a chance. They're sweethearts.read full review
- MED & RECWild Seed Wellness18 dealsPickup in under 30 mins106.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- MED & RECPure Aloha3 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins113.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
I have been a customer at Pure Aloha for a few years. I always order online first, then quickly receive a rapid text message acknowledging the order, and soon after; most often within 30 minutes, the order is ready! The staff are always very pleasant and welcoming. The store is always tidy. The service is prompt.read full review
- MED & RECBlue Mountain Collective - San Andreas2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins113.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- MED & RECThe SanctuaryDeliveryPickup115.0 mi awayPreorder until 7am PT
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