Best weed dispensaries in Spanish Springs, Nevada with authentic reviews
Results 1-30 of 2612
Sponsored Dispensaries
- MED & REC
Zen Leaf - Reno (Med/Rec)15 dealsPickup in under 30 mins9.5 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
- MED & REC
Zen Leaf - Carson City (Med/Rec)14 dealsPickup in under 30 mins32.8 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
I had to switch numbers and I was told by another dispo in town that because my phone number was attached to my rewards, I had to spend all my rewards because they couldn’t transfer my points to the new number. I went to Zen and they requested the rewards transfer and it will be done in 24 hours! I almost never write reviews but the service I’ve had at zen is amazing and I’m very thankful for their help.read full review
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- MED & REC
4. SoL Cannabis10 dealsDeliveryPickup22.8 mi awayPreorder until 10am PT
10/10 experience every time I stop in. They have items priced appropriately for the value with much higher quality for said items than you'd find elsewhere... $10 for 1g of ORGANICALLY GROWN live resin dabs? $69 ounces? You can't beat it! Plus they're locally owned and operated, got to meet the owner Ed and he was super helpful! Won't shop anywhere else!read full review
- REC
8. RISE Dispensaries Reno7.6 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
My favorite dispensary in all of Nevada! Dan,&Brice &Cole& Jelli and Rose rock! Always helpful, super kind, great recommendations! Dan and Brice thanks again for helping me on a tough day yall rock, and thanks for the recommendations! Love coming here and seeing the amazing crew and deals <3read full review
- REC
14. Pure Tonic Dispensary13.2 mi awayOpen until 11:59pm PT
- MED & REC
16. Cannablue - TahoePickup in under 30 mins52.9 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
- MED & REC
18. Battle Born Dispensary30.1 mi awayClosed until 8am PT
Here’s your truth on this establishment. HSH high sierra holistic is the cultivation LLC behind battle born disp. This company lies about their numbers in many different ways. Their testing numbers are manipulated, they pour kief in with their testing bag for when they test their buds, that is why you see HSH with such high THC numbers, but such a low effect on you, they also manipulate their financial statements, by manipulating the cost of their products through their cultivation facilities first, then send their products to the disp. For resale, not just HSH or stage, but all products they sell. This is so they can present better profitable numbers to their investors, who should have never dipped their ties in with these liars and cheats. They have no heart in the cannabis industry, the owners just care about the profits and money. They do not care about their employees, whom they pay the least in the cannabis industry, and employee foreign people who do not know better in their cultivation facility, who do not know they should be being paid way more, good people who deserve to be treated right. This company is the industrial vomit on the cannabis industry. A wolf in sheep clothing, and a snake ready to strike. DO NOT SUPPORT THESE PEOPLE, TAKE THAT EXTRA TIME, GO THAT EXTRA MILE. THESE PEOPLE ARE FAT GLUTTONOUS RICH CRIMINALS. DO YOUR COMMUNITY A FAVOR AND PUT THEM OUT OF BUSINESS!!!!!!read full review
- MED & REC
20. Winter Greens Delivery - Truckee33.7 mi awayClosed until 11am PT
- MED
21. RISE Dispensaries Carson City36.2 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
This is one of my to go stores when Im in Carson. They have a loyalty program with points, and special ofers every weekend. My favorite brands they sell are &Shine and Sip and those are usually always in the weekend specials. They also have all sorts of tools and accessories and their walls are often posted with weed facts and history. The staff is knowledgeable and and experienced so you can trust their recommendations. Their brands and products go from budget friendly (yet effective) to high end "experts only". The store itself is very spacious, well distributed and well kept. Their web site can be a bit tricky sometimes. I would absolutely recomend if you are in Carson City NV.read full review
- MED & REC
23. Tahoe Wellness Center50.5 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
Here in SLT it seems like every dispensery has their own profile and specialties. TWC is the most friendly towards locals and their specialty is flower <3 Tho they also have a great variety of edibles and carts, they also work mainly with local and around the area growers, sometimes their 3.5g can be expensive but they're fire (in both potency and flavor/smoke experience) My personal favorite is their own Grape Gas, it smells exactly like fresh green grapes. They also have more affordable brands like DimeABag or Lolo and different specials every week. I would absolutely recomend for those who prefer flower over other presentations and appreciate the flavors and terps just as much as the high.read full review
- REC
30. KannaXpress1 dealDeliveryPickup106.1 mi awayPreorder until 10am PT
I fell in love with the flavor of cherry gelato. It's a fruity, daytime, delight that doesn't hit you too hard to keep going. I'd say it even tastes better than normal cherry gelato. Top notch experience, got our order to us in 20 minutes. More people need to give these folks a chance. They're sweethearts.read full review
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