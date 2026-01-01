Dispensaries with military discounts in Sun Valley, Nevada
Results 1-30 of 810
All Dispensary results
- MED & RECSoL Cannabis11 dealsDeliveryPickup18.6 mi awayPreorder until 10am PT
10/10 experience every time I stop in. They have items priced appropriately for the value with much higher quality for said items than you'd find elsewhere... $10 for 1g of ORGANICALLY GROWN live resin dabs? $69 ounces? You can't beat it! Plus they're locally owned and operated, got to meet the owner Ed and he was super helpful! Won't shop anywhere else!read full review
- RECPure Tonic Dispensary15.5 mi awayOpen until 11:59pm PT
- MED & RECBattle Born Dispensary27.0 mi awayClosed until 8am PT
Here’s your truth on this establishment. HSH high sierra holistic is the cultivation LLC behind battle born disp. This company lies about their numbers in many different ways. Their testing numbers are manipulated, they pour kief in with their testing bag for when they test their buds, that is why you see HSH with such high THC numbers, but such a low effect on you, they also manipulate their financial statements, by manipulating the cost of their products through their cultivation facilities first, then send their products to the disp. For resale, not just HSH or stage, but all products they sell. This is so they can present better profitable numbers to their investors, who should have never dipped their ties in with these liars and cheats. They have no heart in the cannabis industry, the owners just care about the profits and money. They do not care about their employees, whom they pay the least in the cannabis industry, and employee foreign people who do not know better in their cultivation facility, who do not know they should be being paid way more, good people who deserve to be treated right. This company is the industrial vomit on the cannabis industry. A wolf in sheep clothing, and a snake ready to strike. DO NOT SUPPORT THESE PEOPLE, TAKE THAT EXTRA TIME, GO THAT EXTRA MILE. THESE PEOPLE ARE FAT GLUTTONOUS RICH CRIMINALS. DO YOUR COMMUNITY A FAVOR AND PUT THEM OUT OF BUSINESS!!!!!!read full review
- RECKannaXpress1 dealDeliveryPickup101.0 mi awayPreorder until 10am PT
I fell in love with the flavor of cherry gelato. It's a fruity, daytime, delight that doesn't hit you too hard to keep going. I'd say it even tastes better than normal cherry gelato. Top notch experience, got our order to us in 20 minutes. More people need to give these folks a chance. They're sweethearts.read full review
- MED & RECBlue Mountain Collective - San Andreas2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins108.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- MED & RECPure Aloha3 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins108.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
I have been a customer at Pure Aloha for a few years. I always order online first, then quickly receive a rapid text message acknowledging the order, and soon after; most often within 30 minutes, the order is ready! The staff are always very pleasant and welcoming. The store is always tidy. The service is prompt.read full review
- MED & RECHerbNJoy - Walnut Creek Delivery6 dealsDeliveryOpen until 11:59pm PT
- MED & REC7 Stars Holistic Healing Center - RichmondPickup in under 30 mins179.9 mi awayPreorder until 6am PT
7Stars is truly a haven for the mind, body, and soul. From the moment you step through the doors, you’re greeted not just as a guest but as a cherished part of a warm and welcoming family. I was lucky to be referred by the incredible GoodGood Tamara, known for her dedication to holistic wellness, and she couldn’t have led me to a better place. This center exudes care, compassion, and an authentic passion for helping each person who walks in find healing, peace, and balance. What sets 7Stars apart is the genuine love and appreciation the owners and staff have for each other and for everyone who visits. You feel it in every interaction, in the quality of services, and in the thoughtful atmosphere that feels like an embrace from start to finish. The team here is a rare gem—they are talented, kind, and truly invested in the wellbeing of everyone they serve. If you’re looking for a place that not only prioritizes your health but also fills your spirit with joy, look no further. 7Stars isn’t just a holistic center; it’s a sanctuary. I can’t recommend it highly enough—come experience the magic for yourself!read full review
- MED & RECVibe Cannabis | Ukiah Dispensary1 dealPickup in under 30 mins185.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
I live almost directly behind this store. I needed something tonight so I walked over to get something. The website says they're open until 8. I got to their gate at 7:48. The gate was already locked and chained. I don't know about you, but when a store says it closes at 8 I expect them to still be open at 7:48. I need a pot store that realizes that lots of people buy their weed in the evening...read full review
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.