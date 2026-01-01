Dispensaries with first time customer discounts in West Wendover, Nevada
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- MEDThe Forest Pharmacy - Murray114.7 mi awayClosed until 9am MT
I love this new medical cannabis pharmacy! They have the best selection in the state, always have great sales and the staff is amazing! This is my new favorite med cann pharm. Best prices and pretty quick in and out. I love they have a Dr. on site 7 days a week for good priced med cards ($79 for a year!) and always a pharmacist available for consultations without an appointment. I won't be shopping anywhere else.read full review
- MED & RECZen Leaf - Reno (Med/Rec)18 dealsPickup in under 30 mins313.4 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
- RECThe Mint Cannabis - Paradise RdPickup in under 30 mins325.3 mi awayOpen 24 hours
The staff was very nice and willing to listen instead of tell! reasonable prices and if you're a first time shoppers and local you get 2 for one so shop wisely so you get the best bang for your buck! I will be returning to The Mint for my cannabis and cannabis related needs. In fact I'm going today to check out some 510's.read full review
- MED & RECApogee Gardens - Blackwood1 dealPickup368.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- RECGreen Fire Dispensary4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins371.7 mi awayClosed until 9am MT
I love this shop. It is my absolute FAVE! I dont shop anywhere else now -they have good prices and an awesome selection if you ask me. The budtendress gals are always super nice and know their strains and will help ya find what you are looking for. This is an excellent shop! They also have a cool little deal on products-everyday is something different. 10/10 would recommend!read full review
- MED & RECLone Peak Cannabis Co - Bozeman4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins373.7 mi awayPreorder until 11am MT
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