Dispensaries with frontline worker discounts in West Wendover, Nevada
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- MED & RECGallatin Valley Organics7 dealsPickup in under 30 mins373.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- MED & RECKingston Cannabis Company2 dealsPickup455.9 mi awayPreorder until 8:30am PT
5 Stars, I work and shop here. We do our best to be great and focus on getting better every day. We strive to simplify your experience and maximize your value. We hope to be both informative and helpful. Join the Royalty Club, unlock the discounts. We are a slice of Ashland off the I-5. I personally hope you have a remarkable experience. Stop and smell our flowers!read full review
- MED & RECTamerans495.1 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
I am always treated like family and they always have the best deals on EVERYTHING. The absolute only time I ever go anywhere else is when I'm in another state. They are hands down the absolute best dispensary and I can't say enough about the staff. No other dispensary can come close to them, NO ONE!!!!read full review
- MED & RECWeedbucks - MerlinPickup in under 30 mins498.2 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
I was directed to the pre roll section of merchandise display I saw a strain with my percentage l requirement and named after one off my favorite actors in his role in breaking bad, now how Kool is that, and to top it off smoking was just as wonderful... oh the product came from TKO. well named. BW grants passread full review
- MED & RECSoL Cannabis11 dealsDeliveryPickup318.6 mi awayPreorder until 10am PT
10/10 experience every time I stop in. They have items priced appropriately for the value with much higher quality for said items than you'd find elsewhere... $10 for 1g of ORGANICALLY GROWN live resin dabs? $69 ounces? You can't beat it! Plus they're locally owned and operated, got to meet the owner Ed and he was super helpful! Won't shop anywhere else!read full review
- RECSocial Dispensary Federal4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins481.3 mi awayClosed until 8am MT
The bud tenders are the best around. I've been to my fair share of stores but this one takes the gold star their funny inviting on products and yes rewards are the bomb. Let them ride and before you know it you have enough to get top shelf for pennies on the dollar. Or I guess nickels on the dollars. I go now where else thanks guys!!!read full review
- RECSocial Cannabis Chambers DIA Airport20 dealsPickup492.7 mi awayPreorder until 8am MT
Social cannabis and their whole community and employees which I still have family are the greatest For example tonight I talked to Russell he is very helpful knowledgeable nice and makes you want to return to this business he has Great great great customer service skills.I shop at places around and closest to my community my below Green valley ranch area DIA where I can feel like family as I have done for my community growing up here. I have all my children shopping here know that they are 21 plus a lot of my community members I always referring to here And make sure they sign up for their points thanks guysread full review
- RECTree of Life Weed Dispensary North Las Vegas313.6 mi awayClosed until 7am PT
What an incredible perfect little dispensary!!! Super knowledgeable staff who were beyond accommodating and welcoming, never felt uncomfortable from the moment I walked in the door. Competitive prices, something for everyone, and by far the absolute best part of all is the fact they give back 70% to the community. If I’m going to be spending my money anyways, I’d rather know it’s at least going back into my own community. I can’t say enough about how awesome this is and how I’ve never ever seen this done anywhere else period. This is definitely my new go to spot, try them out and I promise it’ll be your new go to as well.read full review
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