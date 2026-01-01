Dispensaries with birthday discounts in Winnemucca, Nevada
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- MED & RECTop Crop - Ontario5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins214.5 mi awayClosed until 7am MT
- MED & RECBlue Mountain Collective - San Andreas2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins247.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- MED & RECThe SanctuaryDeliveryPickup253.1 mi awayPreorder until 7am PT
- MED & RECKingston Cannabis Company2 dealsPickup268.3 mi awayPreorder until 8:30am PT
5 Stars, I work and shop here. We do our best to be great and focus on getting better every day. We strive to simplify your experience and maximize your value. We hope to be both informative and helpful. Join the Royalty Club, unlock the discounts. We are a slice of Ashland off the I-5. I personally hope you have a remarkable experience. Stop and smell our flowers!read full review
- MED & RECThe Spot Cannabis CollectivePickup in under 30 mins281.5 mi awayPreorder until 7:30am PT
- MED & RECRogue Valley Cannabis- Central PointPickup282.1 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
Great experience everytime! Everyone there is very friendly and outgoing. They were very knowledgeable when I needed help going in for the first time. They are great with keeping stock of everything and if it's not there they always give the best options to replace. I had an issue with an online order through leafly and they made it right without me asking. Things happen, they get busy, we all know things get lost easy with electronics. But they still made sure to not let me walk out without being 100% happy. I will be a returning customer until forever.read full review
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