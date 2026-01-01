Dispensaries with industry discounts in Winnemucca, Nevada
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- MED & RECPure Aloha3 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins244.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
I have been a customer at Pure Aloha for a few years. I always order online first, then quickly receive a rapid text message acknowledging the order, and soon after; most often within 30 minutes, the order is ready! The staff are always very pleasant and welcoming. The store is always tidy. The service is prompt.read full review
- MED & RECBlue Mountain Collective - San Andreas2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins247.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- MED & RECThe SanctuaryDeliveryPickup253.1 mi awayPreorder until 7am PT
- MED & RECKingston Cannabis Company2 dealsPickup268.3 mi awayPreorder until 8:30am PT
5 Stars, I work and shop here. We do our best to be great and focus on getting better every day. We strive to simplify your experience and maximize your value. We hope to be both informative and helpful. Join the Royalty Club, unlock the discounts. We are a slice of Ashland off the I-5. I personally hope you have a remarkable experience. Stop and smell our flowers!read full review
- MED & RECEmerald Triangle Dispensary- Talent1 dealPickup in under 30 mins275.2 mi awayClosed until 8am PT
Nice solid selection, I'm mostly after carts and the occasional edible - also have some specific preferences or curiosities due to unique health issues. As someone who is new to the legal market after years of not smoking, and who often has some challenging questions, I've found some budtenders here struggling to direct me at times. A lot of new faces with varying degrees of knowledge here.. though there are some extremely well informed tenders that I'm grateful to learn from as I shop.read full review
- MED & RECBudz Barn1 dealPickup in under 30 mins278.5 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
Love Budz Barn. Great prices and very enjoyable staff. Nice, bright, comfortable store too. Really love that Fridays are 20% off the jar bud. Today was the first time we online ordered and picked up. So convenient. Definitely will do that again. Of course, I still ended up buying a couple other strains but oh well. Looking at a nice weekend.read full review
- MED & RECThe Spot Cannabis CollectivePickup in under 30 mins281.5 mi awayPreorder until 7:30am PT
- MED & RECRogue Valley Cannabis- Central PointPickup282.1 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
Great experience everytime! Everyone there is very friendly and outgoing. They were very knowledgeable when I needed help going in for the first time. They are great with keeping stock of everything and if it's not there they always give the best options to replace. I had an issue with an online order through leafly and they made it right without me asking. Things happen, they get busy, we all know things get lost easy with electronics. But they still made sure to not let me walk out without being 100% happy. I will be a returning customer until forever.read full review
- MED & RECSensible Cannabis Company6 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins283.2 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
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