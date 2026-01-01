Dispensaries with military discounts in Winnemucca, Nevada
Results 1-30 of 858
All Dispensary results
- MED & RECTop Crop - Ontario5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins214.5 mi awayClosed until 7am MT
- RECKannaXpress1 dealDeliveryPickup244.2 mi awayPreorder until 10am PT
I fell in love with the flavor of cherry gelato. It's a fruity, daytime, delight that doesn't hit you too hard to keep going. I'd say it even tastes better than normal cherry gelato. Top notch experience, got our order to us in 20 minutes. More people need to give these folks a chance. They're sweethearts.read full review
- MED & RECPure Aloha3 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins244.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
I have been a customer at Pure Aloha for a few years. I always order online first, then quickly receive a rapid text message acknowledging the order, and soon after; most often within 30 minutes, the order is ready! The staff are always very pleasant and welcoming. The store is always tidy. The service is prompt.read full review
- MED & RECBlue Mountain Collective - San Andreas2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins247.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- MED & RECKingston Cannabis Company2 dealsPickup268.3 mi awayPreorder until 8:30am PT
5 Stars, I work and shop here. We do our best to be great and focus on getting better every day. We strive to simplify your experience and maximize your value. We hope to be both informative and helpful. Join the Royalty Club, unlock the discounts. We are a slice of Ashland off the I-5. I personally hope you have a remarkable experience. Stop and smell our flowers!read full review
- MED & RECEmerald Triangle Dispensary- Talent1 dealPickup in under 30 mins275.2 mi awayClosed until 8am PT
Nice solid selection, I'm mostly after carts and the occasional edible - also have some specific preferences or curiosities due to unique health issues. As someone who is new to the legal market after years of not smoking, and who often has some challenging questions, I've found some budtenders here struggling to direct me at times. A lot of new faces with varying degrees of knowledge here.. though there are some extremely well informed tenders that I'm grateful to learn from as I shop.read full review
- MED & RECBudz Barn1 dealPickup in under 30 mins278.5 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
Love Budz Barn. Great prices and very enjoyable staff. Nice, bright, comfortable store too. Really love that Fridays are 20% off the jar bud. Today was the first time we online ordered and picked up. So convenient. Definitely will do that again. Of course, I still ended up buying a couple other strains but oh well. Looking at a nice weekend.read full review
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.