Dispensaries with industry discounts in Yerington, Nevada
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- MED & RECSoL Cannabis11 dealsDeliveryPickup41.9 mi awayPreorder until 10am PT
10/10 experience every time I stop in. They have items priced appropriately for the value with much higher quality for said items than you'd find elsewhere... $10 for 1g of ORGANICALLY GROWN live resin dabs? $69 ounces? You can't beat it! Plus they're locally owned and operated, got to meet the owner Ed and he was super helpful! Won't shop anywhere else!read full review
- MED & RECBattle Born Dispensary31.2 mi awayClosed until 8am PT
Here’s your truth on this establishment. HSH high sierra holistic is the cultivation LLC behind battle born disp. This company lies about their numbers in many different ways. Their testing numbers are manipulated, they pour kief in with their testing bag for when they test their buds, that is why you see HSH with such high THC numbers, but such a low effect on you, they also manipulate their financial statements, by manipulating the cost of their products through their cultivation facilities first, then send their products to the disp. For resale, not just HSH or stage, but all products they sell. This is so they can present better profitable numbers to their investors, who should have never dipped their ties in with these liars and cheats. They have no heart in the cannabis industry, the owners just care about the profits and money. They do not care about their employees, whom they pay the least in the cannabis industry, and employee foreign people who do not know better in their cultivation facility, who do not know they should be being paid way more, good people who deserve to be treated right. This company is the industrial vomit on the cannabis industry. A wolf in sheep clothing, and a snake ready to strike. DO NOT SUPPORT THESE PEOPLE, TAKE THAT EXTRA TIME, GO THAT EXTRA MILE. THESE PEOPLE ARE FAT GLUTTONOUS RICH CRIMINALS. DO YOUR COMMUNITY A FAVOR AND PUT THEM OUT OF BUSINESS!!!!!!read full review
- MEDRISE Dispensaries Carson City34.0 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
This is one of my to go stores when Im in Carson. They have a loyalty program with points, and special ofers every weekend. My favorite brands they sell are &Shine and Sip and those are usually always in the weekend specials. They also have all sorts of tools and accessories and their walls are often posted with weed facts and history. The staff is knowledgeable and and experienced so you can trust their recommendations. Their brands and products go from budget friendly (yet effective) to high end "experts only". The store itself is very spacious, well distributed and well kept. Their web site can be a bit tricky sometimes. I would absolutely recomend if you are in Carson City NV.read full review
- RECPure Tonic Dispensary43.2 mi awayOpen until 11:59pm PT
- RECRISE Dispensaries Reno51.4 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
My favorite dispensary in all of Nevada! Dan,&Brice &Cole& Jelli and Rose rock! Always helpful, super kind, great recommendations! Dan and Brice thanks again for helping me on a tough day yall rock, and thanks for the recommendations! Love coming here and seeing the amazing crew and deals <3read full review
- MED & RECPure Aloha3 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins92.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
I have been a customer at Pure Aloha for a few years. I always order online first, then quickly receive a rapid text message acknowledging the order, and soon after; most often within 30 minutes, the order is ready! The staff are always very pleasant and welcoming. The store is always tidy. The service is prompt.read full review
- MED & RECBlue Mountain Collective - San Andreas2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins98.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- MED & RECThe SanctuaryDeliveryPickup123.3 mi awayPreorder until 7am PT
- MED & REC7 Stars Holistic Healing Center - RichmondPickup in under 30 mins186.1 mi awayPreorder until 6am PT
7Stars is truly a haven for the mind, body, and soul. From the moment you step through the doors, you’re greeted not just as a guest but as a cherished part of a warm and welcoming family. I was lucky to be referred by the incredible GoodGood Tamara, known for her dedication to holistic wellness, and she couldn’t have led me to a better place. This center exudes care, compassion, and an authentic passion for helping each person who walks in find healing, peace, and balance. What sets 7Stars apart is the genuine love and appreciation the owners and staff have for each other and for everyone who visits. You feel it in every interaction, in the quality of services, and in the thoughtful atmosphere that feels like an embrace from start to finish. The team here is a rare gem—they are talented, kind, and truly invested in the wellbeing of everyone they serve. If you’re looking for a place that not only prioritizes your health but also fills your spirit with joy, look no further. 7Stars isn’t just a holistic center; it’s a sanctuary. I can’t recommend it highly enough—come experience the magic for yourself!read full review
- RECBigfoot Cannabis CoPickup in under 30 mins272.4 mi awayPreorder until 10:30am PT
One of the best dispensaries I have ever been to. They have amazing strains to choose from, the Bigfoot Apple Fritter pre roll is my favorite. Guest service is on point too, Josh and Ginger are knowledgeable about their product, friendly and they always remember what I like. I would drive up the mountain every time to visit this location.read full review
- MED & RECKingston Cannabis Company2 dealsPickup287.5 mi awayPreorder until 8:30am PT
5 Stars, I work and shop here. We do our best to be great and focus on getting better every day. We strive to simplify your experience and maximize your value. We hope to be both informative and helpful. Join the Royalty Club, unlock the discounts. We are a slice of Ashland off the I-5. I personally hope you have a remarkable experience. Stop and smell our flowers!read full review
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