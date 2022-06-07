Dispensaries with Native American discounts in Nevada
Looking for Hemp or CBD?
Shop CBD stores near you
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.
Top Cities for Cannabis Shops in Nevada
Nevada has cannabis shops situated all across the state. No matter where you are in the Silver State, there's a good chance you can find a dispensary nearby. Some of the most popular cities for buying cannabis in Nevada are:
- Las Vegas, 25 cannabis dispensaries
- Fresno, 11 cannabis dispensaries
- Reno, 12 cannabis dispensaries
- Carson City, 9 cannabis dispensaries
What to expect from Nevada dispensaries
Nevada is home to over 75 marijuana dispensaries that cater to recreational and medical patients throughout the state. Since recreational dispensaries opened on January 1, 2017, locals have enjoyed the benefits of legalized cannabis. Still, many people have unanswered questions about dispensaries in Nevada. That's why Leafly's dispensary experts put together the essential information you need to navigate the unique marijuana dispensary landscape of the Silver State.
Nevada dispensary hours
Most cannabis dispensaries in Nevada are open from 9 am to 9 pm. Some dispensaries stay open late, while others are open 24/7. Dispensaries are allowed to operate seven days a week and are usually open on holidays and during special events. You can verify the operating hours of your favorite Nevada dispensary at any time using Leafly.com.
Items to bring to a Nevada dispensary
To enter a recreational dispensary in Nevada, you must present a valid identification card, such as a driver's license, to verify you are at least 21 years old or older. Nevada recreational dispensaries will accept your out-of-state driver's license if you visit from an outside state.
Medical marijuana cards from outside states are accepted at dispensaries in Nevada. Only medical marijuana patients with a valid medical marijuana card may enter a medical dispensary in Nevada. Nevada's medical marijuana cards are issued by Nevada's Division of Public and Behavioral Health (DPBH).
Estimated wait times for dispensaries in Nevada
When recreational cannabis stores first opened their doors in Nevada, consumer demand was so high that many customers experienced long wait times to purchase cannabis—up to an hour or more. Since then, more cannabis stores have opened, fulfilling the high demand for cannabis across cities in Nevada. While wait times are not as long as they used to be, prepare to spend at least 15-20 minutes waiting in line, especially during the COVID era when establishments try to discourage overcrowding in small spaces.
How to find legit dispensaries in Nevada
Nevadans new to retail cannabis may wonder what makes a dispensary legitimate. Legit dispensaries are dispensaries that have a legal license to operate. Today, there are over 75 total licensed and legitimate dispensaries in Nevada. You can verify adult-use dispensary licenses through the Cannabis Compliance Board of Nevada or see a complete list of licensed marijuana dispensaries in Nevada on Leafly.com.
How to buy weed in Nevada: Tax information
Nevada cannabis tax breakdown
Like most goods sold in the US, THC products in Nevada are subject to certain cannabis taxes. Every state has unique laws regarding cannabis tax, and the Silver State is no different. In Nevada, all cannabis purchases have a 10% excise tax and a statewide retail sales tax of 4.6%. The only exception to this rule is medical marijuana patients, who are only subject to the 4.6% sales tax. Cannabis taxes are applied during the checkout process at Nevada dispensaries. Cannabis taxes can also be calculated electronically through an online ordering system such as Leafly.
Nevada dispensaries are cash-only
Like other states that have legalized cannabis, Nevada requires all cannabis purchases to be cash. Fortunately, most local cannabis shops have ATMs to allow you to take out money for a small fee. Nevada dispensaries are cash-only because banks operate on the federal level, where marijuana is still illegal, making banks unable to accept anything but cash from dispensaries. Dispensaries in Nevada do not accept personal checks, credit cards, debit cards, or cryptocurrency as forms of payment for cannabis products.
Where to consume weed in Nevada
Nevada has passed laws outlining where people can and cannot smoke weed. Essentially, Nevada's consumption laws outlaw public cannabis consumption. There are only a few key locations where you are free to safely smoke and enjoy cannabis in the state, including:
- Inside a home that you own
- Inside a home that you rent with the landlord's written permission
People convicted of public consumption of cannabis in Nevada may be required to pay a fine of up to $600.
How to transport weed in Nevada
It's important to note that Nevada has passed laws regarding the transportation of cannabis and consumption laws, and they work similarly to the state's open container laws. To safely and legally transport cannabis legally in Nevada, you must meet the following requirements:
- Cannabis can only be transported by an adult aged 21 years old or older
- Individuals may not consume cannabis while driving
In Nevada, it is illegal to drive under the influence of cannabis. Penalties for driving under the influence of cannabis start with jail time between two days and six months, and a fine ranging from $400-1,000. Offenders may also be required to participate in 48 to 96 hours of community service. These penalties continue to increase based on the second or third offense.
History of weed in Nevada
Originally a state built on mining and cattle-ranching, Nevada is at the center of industries like tourism and aerospace. Since 2000, cannabis has joined the list. The Silver State legalized medical marijuana in 2000, and legalized recreational use in 2016 with Question 9. This legislation ushered the way for adult use, allowing recreational dispensaries in Nevada to open their doors on January 1, 2017.
Types of cannabis products available in Nevada
Both medical and recreational dispensaries in Nevada offer a wide selection of local cannabis products and strains ranging in price, quality, potency, and unique cannabinoid combinations (Ex. high THC, low CBD). Cannabis products widely available in Nevada dispensaries include cannabis flower, THC concentrates, THC edibles, cartridges, and pre-rolls. But before you start shopping, make yourself familiar with Nevada's cannabis purchase limits. If you visit a recreational dispensary today in Nevada, you can walk away with:
- up to 1 ounce of cannabis flower or up to one-eighth ounce of THC concentrates