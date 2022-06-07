Nevada has cannabis shops situated all across the state. No matter where you are in the Silver State, there's a good chance you can find a dispensary nearby . Some of the most popular cities for buying cannabis in Nevada are:

Nevada is home to over 75 marijuana dispensaries that cater to recreational and medical patients throughout the state. Since recreational dispensaries opened on January 1, 2017, locals have enjoyed the benefits of legalized cannabis. Still, many people have unanswered questions about dispensaries in Nevada. That's why Leafly's dispensary experts put together the essential information you need to navigate the unique marijuana dispensary landscape of the Silver State.

Nevada dispensary hours

Most cannabis dispensaries in Nevada are open from 9 am to 9 pm. Some dispensaries stay open late, while others are open 24/7. Dispensaries are allowed to operate seven days a week and are usually open on holidays and during special events. You can verify the operating hours of your favorite Nevada dispensary at any time using Leafly.com.

Items to bring to a Nevada dispensary

To enter a recreational dispensary in Nevada, you must present a valid identification card, such as a driver's license, to verify you are at least 21 years old or older. Nevada recreational dispensaries will accept your out-of-state driver's license if you visit from an outside state.

Medical marijuana cards from outside states are accepted at dispensaries in Nevada. Only medical marijuana patients with a valid medical marijuana card may enter a medical dispensary in Nevada. Nevada's medical marijuana cards are issued by Nevada's Division of Public and Behavioral Health (DPBH).

Estimated wait times for dispensaries in Nevada

When recreational cannabis stores first opened their doors in Nevada, consumer demand was so high that many customers experienced long wait times to purchase cannabis—up to an hour or more. Since then, more cannabis stores have opened, fulfilling the high demand for cannabis across cities in Nevada. While wait times are not as long as they used to be, prepare to spend at least 15-20 minutes waiting in line, especially during the COVID era when establishments try to discourage overcrowding in small spaces.

How to find legit dispensaries in Nevada

Nevadans new to retail cannabis may wonder what makes a dispensary legitimate. Legit dispensaries are dispensaries that have a legal license to operate. Today, there are over 75 total licensed and legitimate dispensaries in Nevada. You can verify adult-use dispensary licenses through the Cannabis Compliance Board of Nevada or see a complete list of licensed marijuana dispensaries in Nevada on Leafly.com.