Dispensaries accepting credit cards in Nevada
Results 1-5 of 5
All Dispensary results
- MED & RECPlanet 13 - Las Vegas196.8 mi awayOpen 24 hours
I was so impressed by my first bud tender, Andy and my next one, Ty. They were very kind and knowledgeable and walked us thru the list of items we were interested in. When we got home, I thought there were a couple of items missing from my sealed bag. I called the number and was so pleasantly surprised when Lera called me back within 30 minutes! I gave her my receipt number and told her that I was certain it was just an oversight and that no foul play had happened. (We had a confusing order!) Anyhow, I checked my receipt against my product and I was not charged for the items not in the bag! It was my bad. I called them back to tell them and, again, they called me right back. I apologized for the confusion and they were very gracious. Our experience at Planet 13 was positive from them moment we walked in until after the transaction...and the products were amazing. I love this place.read full review
- MED & RECCannable Delivery & Storefront228.0 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
Great at recommending items. I’m new to the game and they have changed my outlook on flower so much. I’m super sensitive and have had nothing bit good experiences. Was traumatized with a bad trip (I think it was laced). Love this place. Great prices too. Just bring cash for to beat the extra fees.read full review
Looking for Hemp or CBD?
We don't see many THC stores near you, but we found these Hemp/CBD shops.
Shop CBD stores near you
see all stores
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.