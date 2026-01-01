Dispensaries with senior discounts in Chichester, New Hampshire
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- MEDGraniteLeaf Cannabis – Merrimack27.8 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
Look no further. This is my #1 dispensary. Hands down! If you’re looking for a dispensary that has amazing patient/ customer service. A charming look, feel, and dedication to exquisite care & quality. Then Prime will earn a special place in your heart. Amazing line up of cultivars and vape cartridges. Speedy service and great prices. The quality speaks for it self! Thank you Prime! Mike Bread full review
- MEDGraniteLeaf Cannabis – Chichester2.1 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
- RECTemescal Wellness - Hudson (Recreational)Pickup in under 30 mins59.8 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
- RECNature’s Remedy - Tyngsborough38.3 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
I’m surprised by some of the reviews on here. I’ve had nothing but positive experiences here. I’ve been in numerous times and everything has always gone well. The staff have been super friendly and helpful. The products are top of the line, and fresh. I have some strains here with harvest dates two weeks ago. That’s fresh and the prices are the best I’ve found. I see some pretty rude customers waiting in line…. Maybe a please and thank you and a tip goes a long way too… I’m a medical patient with a fused back & neck- I manage my pain well going here. I’ve been to many dispensaries being from California and you guys ate awesome! Thank you.read full review
- RECRISE Dispensaries Dracut40.6 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
- RECRISE Dispensaries Maynard56.5 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
- RECGrassp - Massachusetts56.8 mi awayClosed until 5pm ET
I’ve had an outstanding experience with Grassp Health! Their service is top-notch, providing an easy and seamless way to access premium cannabis products. The team is incredibly professional, and they genuinely care about their customers. Grassp Health’s partnership with top-tier brands ensures that you’re always getting high-quality products. Whether you’re new to cannabis or a seasoned consumer, their knowledgeable staff is there to help you every step of the way. I’m truly impressed by their commitment to patient care and education. Highly recommend!read full review
- MED & RECGarden Remedies Melrose: Med + Adult-Use58.7 mi awayOpen until tomorrow at 12am ET
Wasnt a huge fan before but this Melrose is my new go-to. They've stepped up their game recently because the old, dry buds are gone and the flower is DEFINITELY better than it used to be. Fantastic selection, super friendly staff, and have been happy with everything Ive picked up recently.read full review
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