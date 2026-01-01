Drive-thru dispensaries in Chichester, New Hampshire
Results 1-30 of 61
All Dispensary results
- MEDGraniteLeaf Cannabis – Chichester2.1 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
- MED & RECMother Earth WellnessPickup95.7 mi awayOpen until tomorrow at 1am ET
- RECHigher Collective KillinglyPickup in under 30 mins100.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
I have been to several dispensaries throughout the state, HigherCollective in Dayville Connecticut is got to be the best. Because of the people that all make it run. I think they got every other dispensary beat when it comes to quality , price and just pure friendliness we love our higher collective ,, It’s a great place.read full review
- INDIGENOUSLittle Beach HarvestPickup in under 30 mins171.7 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
- INDIGENOUSSmokahontas and Co.353.9 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
- INDIGENOUSChronic Link 3Pickup388.7 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
I love my visits but I just wish they updated the list on leafly so I can look at list and decide what I wanna buy when I get there . I get sometimes u might run out of strains but 3 months ago is a very old list .please update list on leafly.love the store though in-person great ppl.read full review
- MED & RECThe Edge - A Collaboration with Green Point10 dealsPickup in under 30 mins401.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- MED & RECKOAN Cannabis2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins413.5 mi awayOpen until 11pm ET
Always a quick visit! Excellent customer service! The price match feature makes this my HOME dispensary. I hate giving it such a good review because I will start coming and make it slower. Seriously though if you are tired of standing in line for 30-45 minutes at d#$tr!ct or crammed in at Ri$3 then come on over.read full review
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