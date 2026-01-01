Dispensaries with financial hardship discounts in Dover, New Hampshire
Results 1-30 of 164
All Dispensary results
- MEDTemescal Wellness - Dover2.3 mi awayClosed until 10:30am ET
- MEDGraniteLeaf Cannabis – Chichester28.7 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
- MEDGraniteLeaf Cannabis – Merrimack39.3 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
Look no further. This is my #1 dispensary. Hands down! If you’re looking for a dispensary that has amazing patient/ customer service. A charming look, feel, and dedication to exquisite care & quality. Then Prime will earn a special place in your heart. Amazing line up of cultivars and vape cartridges. Speedy service and great prices. The quality speaks for it self! Thank you Prime! Mike Bread full review
- RECRISE Dispensaries Dracut43.3 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
- MED & RECGarden Remedies Melrose: Med + Adult-Use52.6 mi awayOpen until tomorrow at 12am ET
Wasnt a huge fan before but this Melrose is my new go-to. They've stepped up their game recently because the old, dry buds are gone and the flower is DEFINITELY better than it used to be. Fantastic selection, super friendly staff, and have been happy with everything Ive picked up recently.read full review
- MEDCentral Ave Compassionate Care (Medical Only)56.9 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
This has been by far my favorite dispensary I’ve visited since getting my card. I’ve been going fairly frequently for a couple months now, and the staff is so friendly, welcoming, and helpful. They provide great recommendations if you aren’t sure what to get for a specific issue, or if you’re a first timer like I was. There are nice discounts & promotions for new patients and for holidays. I’ve been quite satisfied with everything I have bought from them, and is definitely my favorite medical dispensary in the area.read full review
- MEDRev Clinics - Fresh Pond (Medical)57.3 mi away
Vicki, Aaron, Mike, Mike, Robbie..I'm sorry if I missed anyone else!! You guys are great!!! THEY HAVE GREAT NEW PRODUCT EVERY DAY!!! Every time I go this REV-FRESH POND, the environment & atmosphere is very welcoming. The staff is also very good at making sure you ordered what you like & will even give you suggestions if they know of something better or a sale etc. that you may like. They'll take as much time as you need, (respectfully). THEY LISTEN TO THE CUSTO.ERS!! New product has come around. Whether it's REV or Guest Cultivar, THEY ORDERED!!! I was so happy to see their menu yesterday, fully stocked, sales etc. SALES EVERYDAY TOO!!! HAD AN AWESOME END TO MY DAY YESTERDAY BY STOPPING BY REV!!! THANK YOU TO ALL THE STAFF WHO MAKE YOUR EXPERIENCE AT REV THAT MUCH BETTER!!!read full review
- RECBerkshire Roots Boston - Adult Use (Recreational)57.4 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
My wife and I were in the area and decided to stop by and I'm so glad that we did.. We were immediately greeted and welcomed warmly by the beautiful and friendly Mo... She was so helpful and knowledgeable in helping us with our purchase and made everything so easy.. Berkshire Roots is hands down the best dispensary in town. Thank you all for the wonderful experience.!read full review
- MEDNETA - Brookline (Boston) - Med58.7 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
Love NETA Brookline! My go-to dispensary for almost 4 years. Friendly, knowledgeable staff, impeccable and diverse products, and always reliable. Particularly appreciate the Specials, which as a Medical Patient, give me considerable savings. Located is a splendid Art Deco style building that was once a back, with a stained glass ceiling feature. Thanks NETA.read full review
- RECTemescal Wellness - Hudson (Recreational)Pickup in under 30 mins66.5 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
- RECTemescal Wellness - Framingham (Recreational)66.8 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
- MEDTemescal Wellness - Framingham (Medical)Pickup66.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- MED & RECMother Earth WellnessPickup96.0 mi awayOpen until tomorrow at 1am ET
- RECTemescal Wellness - Pittsfield (Recreational)Pickup134.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
Just would like to give a shout-out to Temescal for really doing an amazing job with their decorations for Halloween! The yellow brick road was just the coolest! And thank you always to Rob for being so good to me! No matter what kind of day I’m having I always know I will walk out of Temescal with a smile because of him!read full review
- MEDBe. Hudson ValleyPickup191.5 mi awayPreorder until 11am ET
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