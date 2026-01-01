Dispensaries with first time customer discounts in Dover, New Hampshire
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- MEDTops Farm2 dealsPickup11.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
The pick up process is always flawless. The atmosphere is calming and welcoming. The bud tenders are always helpful, patient, and a wealth of information. The product is superior to those in similar price range. Their house grown never disappoints no matter the strain. They offer military discount along with daily promos. A preroll or edible if you have to use the atm. This is one of my go to shops!read full review
- MEDHeadquarters Medical Cannabis23.6 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
- MEDHeadies Dispensary26.9 mi awayClosed until 11:30am ET
All of your product is super clean and very smoothe. Each variety offers a unique and distinct quality that is rarely found. The Slurricane was exceptional as proven by the awards it's won. My friend described it as an instant trip to outer space. The Grapefruit Zushie was the most incredible weed I've tasted since the Sage the year it won The Cannabis Cup. It smelled like grapefruit and the extreme high was as distinct as its scent. It combined the potency of the Slurricane with the subtlety of the Blueberry/Cherry. The London Pound Mints also offered the same quality of a clearheaded and motivational experience as the Grapefruit Zushies and Oh-Asis. The 22 Fumez is my favorite because it doesn't mess around. I like it because you suggested it for me to try and it was spot on to what I need to calm me down. Marijuanna makes me buzz around like a hummingbird and I appreciate when something really combines well with my unique receptors. Thank you for providing a unique service. You have created a very high quality product combined with a very exceptional environment. Much Appreciated. Much Thanks. Much Respect.read full review
- MEDGraniteLeaf Cannabis – Chichester28.7 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
- MEDGraniteLeaf Cannabis – Merrimack39.3 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
Look no further. This is my #1 dispensary. Hands down! If you’re looking for a dispensary that has amazing patient/ customer service. A charming look, feel, and dedication to exquisite care & quality. Then Prime will earn a special place in your heart. Amazing line up of cultivars and vape cartridges. Speedy service and great prices. The quality speaks for it self! Thank you Prime! Mike Bread full review
- MEDMass Wellspring59.6 mi awayClosed until 11am ET
The MassWellSpring dispensary is an excellent cannabis dispensary in every category. This dispensary’s product selection, ambiance (smells WONDERFULLY weedy), friendly & knowledgeable staff, and fair pricing beat many of it’s flashier, slick competitors hands-down. I #highly recommend MassWellSpring.read full review
- MEDHappy Grass Farms38.4 mi awayClosed until Monday at 10:30am ET
I love happy grass edibles them full spectrum chocolate bars are amazing. I woke up feeling great. Most of the time when I eat Edibles I wake up with an edible hangover. But I didn't this time. And I was comfortably stoned last night off them edibles. It did not put me right to bed but when I was ready to go to sleep, I had no problem falling asleep. Thank you.. you guys are awesomeread full review
- RECGrass Monkey Cannabis Company41.1 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
fav dispensary by far. first of all it looks REALLY cool in the lobby and in the shop. so i would recommend going even if it’s just to see the interior. The workers there are super helpful and recommend strains that will be best for you and help you find anything you need. i don’t feel embarrassed to ask questions and they are super patient. i love the packaging and quality of the products as well. the menus are up on screens in large print so it’s easy to see. i would definitely recommend especially to someone who is just starting to buy from dispensaries.read full review
- MEDThe Gas Station - Gorham41.5 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
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