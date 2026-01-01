Dispensaries with parking on-site in Dover, New Hampshire
Results 1-30 of 885
Sponsored Dispensaries
- RECNortheast KannabisPickup in under 30 mins101.6 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
Absolutely amazing place all around! The store is bright, airy, open, perfectly styled and very clean! The staff is beyond friendly and the atmosphere makes you feel like you are part of their family! Excellent background music as well, not too loud not too soft! And just watching the crew interact with each other and the customers is how a business should be run! Real people and Real interactions! No disingenuousness from these folks! So rest assured you will get a GENUINE experience mixed with outstanding atmosphere and most the amazing selection of some of Vermonts finest!read full review
- RECThe Bud Stop2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins105.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
Absolutely top notch!!! Since dispensaries started popping up all over the area I was interested in finding out what each had to offer and though I'm not normally a judgmental person, where I spend my money is something I care about. The Bud Stop in Danville is awesome. Absolutely my favorite place to go. They almost always have my preferred products in stock. Out of all the places I've stopped in at this one felt like home.read full review
All Dispensary results
- MEDTops Farm2 dealsPickup11.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
The pick up process is always flawless. The atmosphere is calming and welcoming. The bud tenders are always helpful, patient, and a wealth of information. The product is superior to those in similar price range. Their house grown never disappoints no matter the strain. They offer military discount along with daily promos. A preroll or edible if you have to use the atm. This is one of my go to shops!read full review
- MEDTemescal Wellness - Dover2.3 mi awayClosed until 10:30am ET
- MEDCuraleaf - Wells16.1 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
Love the attention the customer is given to answer questions, for demonstrations and information regarding the products they are selling. The environment is fantastic and positive. The staff are knowledgeable about their product and if they don't know the answer there is enough staff and someone is bound to know the answer. The service is welcoming and with a smile. The quality of their product is fantastic and exceeded my expectations. Great Job Guys!!!read full review
- MEDHeadquarters Medical Cannabis23.6 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
- MEDHeadies Dispensary26.9 mi awayClosed until 11:30am ET
All of your product is super clean and very smoothe. Each variety offers a unique and distinct quality that is rarely found. The Slurricane was exceptional as proven by the awards it's won. My friend described it as an instant trip to outer space. The Grapefruit Zushie was the most incredible weed I've tasted since the Sage the year it won The Cannabis Cup. It smelled like grapefruit and the extreme high was as distinct as its scent. It combined the potency of the Slurricane with the subtlety of the Blueberry/Cherry. The London Pound Mints also offered the same quality of a clearheaded and motivational experience as the Grapefruit Zushies and Oh-Asis. The 22 Fumez is my favorite because it doesn't mess around. I like it because you suggested it for me to try and it was spot on to what I need to calm me down. Marijuanna makes me buzz around like a hummingbird and I appreciate when something really combines well with my unique receptors. Thank you for providing a unique service. You have created a very high quality product combined with a very exceptional environment. Much Appreciated. Much Thanks. Much Respect.read full review
- MEDGraniteLeaf Cannabis – Chichester28.7 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
- MEDGraniteLeaf Cannabis – Merrimack39.3 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
Look no further. This is my #1 dispensary. Hands down! If you’re looking for a dispensary that has amazing patient/ customer service. A charming look, feel, and dedication to exquisite care & quality. Then Prime will earn a special place in your heart. Amazing line up of cultivars and vape cartridges. Speedy service and great prices. The quality speaks for it self! Thank you Prime! Mike Bread full review
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