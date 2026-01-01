Dispensaries with financial hardship discounts in Keene, New Hampshire
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- MEDGraniteLeaf Cannabis – Merrimack40.2 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
Look no further. This is my #1 dispensary. Hands down! If you’re looking for a dispensary that has amazing patient/ customer service. A charming look, feel, and dedication to exquisite care & quality. Then Prime will earn a special place in your heart. Amazing line up of cultivars and vape cartridges. Speedy service and great prices. The quality speaks for it self! Thank you Prime! Mike Bread full review
- RECTemescal Wellness - Hudson (Recreational)Pickup in under 30 mins50.6 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
- MEDCentral Ave Compassionate Care (Medical Only)43.7 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
This has been by far my favorite dispensary I’ve visited since getting my card. I’ve been going fairly frequently for a couple months now, and the staff is so friendly, welcoming, and helpful. They provide great recommendations if you aren’t sure what to get for a specific issue, or if you’re a first timer like I was. There are nice discounts & promotions for new patients and for holidays. I’ve been quite satisfied with everything I have bought from them, and is definitely my favorite medical dispensary in the area.read full review
- MEDGraniteLeaf Cannabis – Chichester47.4 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
- RECThe Tea House48.8 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
This was my first dispensary ever, so it was special. So organized, sleek and purring along, even when busy. I've always had nice chats with the staff at the service area, and no matter how many names I try and memorize to ask about, I always just forget and let them recommend something. Favorite item is the V Treatz Strawberry Jam Gummies (shout out treatzvt dot com ). How much do I love these little goblin burgers? Well, I will say that if you get these gorgeous little berry cherubs, be sure that you also have staples, or maybe duct tape, in to keep your socks from getting blown the fuck off. These gummies will take you down to the Strawberry Fields (skipping 'Forever', no paranoia man) Yea, so get the gummies. Everything else is good that I've tried, and you can trust that the staff will translate your weird questions, and point you in the right direction. TBH the right direction is them Strawberry Jam Treatz, y'all. Simply follow your nose to Ringo's Liverpool musk.the V Treatz gummies will get you over there playing sitar' with the Fool on the Chill in the Strawberry Fields Submarine Jambouree, and Sally Fields will be there in character as Mrs. Gump providing peanut butter to you and those clever little Beatles.read full review
- RECRISE Dispensaries Dracut51.8 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
- MED & RECGarden Remedies Marlborough: Med + Adult-use54.2 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
My experience with garden remedies my first experience with garden remedies was a few years ago. I was a little nervous about going into a new Dispensary, but the young gentleman helped me very nicely. He made suggestions. I had a new Medical marijuana card. It was my first experience being in this kind of a facility he made it very easy and make sure I got the proper discount with my new Medical marijuana card and offered me a card to get it punched every time I went into the store for at least four visits. It was an awesome Kind experience. It is always quite clean and atmosphere absolutely wonderful people. There are very friendly and kind always willing to go the extra mile this is always a place to make my experience with them very pleasurable. Thank you very much. I get this store 100% absolutely five star rating. I would suggest them to anyone. They’re very nice people very well mannered they handled things in the timing matter just like if you’re going into a pharmacy to pick up a prescription they’re very friendly and kind always place in myread full review
- RECRISE Dispensaries Maynard54.5 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
- MEDBerkshire Roots (MED)57.4 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
As a medical customer, I've been to many other dispensaries in a wide area, checking them out. Berkshire Roots is by far the best of all those I've been to. Great specials and benefits for people with a state Patient ID. Always a fast track line for medical people so you don't have to wait if it's busy. (Not sure what the other reviewers were doing, maybe they missed the Medical Aisle sign?) Will always be back again, won't bother with anywhere else. Always great selections at reasonable prices and often have good specials and discounts as well, and a good atmosphere. Always a very nice experience.read full review
- RECBerkshire Roots (ADULT USE)57.4 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
I bought the infused hot cocoa and after trying to follow the instructions on the bag for at least 10min. I got frustrated and cut it open and when I tried to transfer it to another container I managed to spill a good amount I couldn't save. When I reached out to BR I heard back within 24hrs and received a phone call soon after. Kathy from marketing not only gave me my money back, but she also threw in some merch!! I am so impressed with the speedy customer service!! Thank you for a very positive experience!!read full review
- RECTemescal Wellness - Framingham (Recreational)62.7 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
- MEDTemescal Wellness - Framingham (Medical)Pickup62.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- RECTemescal Wellness - Pittsfield (Recreational)Pickup63.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
Just would like to give a shout-out to Temescal for really doing an amazing job with their decorations for Halloween! The yellow brick road was just the coolest! And thank you always to Rob for being so good to me! No matter what kind of day I’m having I always know I will walk out of Temescal with a smile because of him!read full review
- MED & RECMother Earth WellnessPickup86.4 mi awayOpen until tomorrow at 1am ET
- MEDBe. Hudson ValleyPickup126.0 mi awayPreorder until 11am ET
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