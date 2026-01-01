Dispensaries with first time customer discounts in Keene, New Hampshire
Results 1-30 of 511
Sponsored Dispensaries
All Dispensary results
- MEDGraniteLeaf Cannabis – Merrimack40.2 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
Look no further. This is my #1 dispensary. Hands down! If you’re looking for a dispensary that has amazing patient/ customer service. A charming look, feel, and dedication to exquisite care & quality. Then Prime will earn a special place in your heart. Amazing line up of cultivars and vape cartridges. Speedy service and great prices. The quality speaks for it self! Thank you Prime! Mike Bread full review
- RECSomewhere On The Mountain7 dealsPickup in under 30 mins58.9 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
SOTM is the very finest retail store that I've ever been to, and not just Cannabis dispensaries, but all types of retail stores!!! The staff is amazing! Three people that have helped me in my purchase decisions and that treat customers like friends are: Will, Emerald and the owner, Ronnie. Will is very friendly and knowledgeable! Ronnie is a model business owner who works the sales floor often and he knows how to please his customers with his vast Cannabis knowledge, his amazing product variety, his great pricing, his enjoyable, upbeat personality, and his customers come first priority!!! I've had the pleasure of being helped at SOTM by a long time, wonderful floor person, Emerald! She is an inspiration to everyone with her truly beautiful customer interactions. She treats every customer she helps as if they are the most important person with her great communications and uniquely beautiful personality!!! I would drive for over an hour to get to SOTM, because it's truly that uniquely awesome in every way possible!!! I'm lucky to only live 10 minutes away from this jewel of a store!!!read full review
- MEDMass Wellspring54.8 mi awayClosed until 11am ET
The MassWellSpring dispensary is an excellent cannabis dispensary in every category. This dispensary’s product selection, ambiance (smells WONDERFULLY weedy), friendly & knowledgeable staff, and fair pricing beat many of it’s flashier, slick competitors hands-down. I #highly recommend MassWellSpring.read full review
- MEDCentral Ave Compassionate Care (Medical Only)43.7 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
This has been by far my favorite dispensary I’ve visited since getting my card. I’ve been going fairly frequently for a couple months now, and the staff is so friendly, welcoming, and helpful. They provide great recommendations if you aren’t sure what to get for a specific issue, or if you’re a first timer like I was. There are nice discounts & promotions for new patients and for holidays. I’ve been quite satisfied with everything I have bought from them, and is definitely my favorite medical dispensary in the area.read full review
- MEDGraniteLeaf Cannabis – Chichester47.4 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
- RECRISE Dispensaries Dracut51.8 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
- RECRISE Dispensaries Maynard54.5 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
- MEDBerkshire Roots (MED)57.4 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
As a medical customer, I've been to many other dispensaries in a wide area, checking them out. Berkshire Roots is by far the best of all those I've been to. Great specials and benefits for people with a state Patient ID. Always a fast track line for medical people so you don't have to wait if it's busy. (Not sure what the other reviewers were doing, maybe they missed the Medical Aisle sign?) Will always be back again, won't bother with anywhere else. Always great selections at reasonable prices and often have good specials and discounts as well, and a good atmosphere. Always a very nice experience.read full review
- RECRolling Releaf7 dealsDeliveryClosed until 12pm ET
Very professional and seamless experience. Thanks for carrying the sugar batter. It’s very nice, if possibly a little too much non-cannabis flavoring added. One of the preroll brands (can’t recall which but it was ICE enhanced, I think) claimed to be 100% but small print notes ingredients not derived from cannibas. Terpenes I think. I don’t need flavor injections but maybe some prefer it? Other than that, awesomeness.read full review
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.