Dispensaries with senior discounts in Keene, New Hampshire
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- RECCheech & Chong's Dispensoria - GreenfieldPickup28.9 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- MEDGraniteLeaf Cannabis – Merrimack40.2 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
Look no further. This is my #1 dispensary. Hands down! If you’re looking for a dispensary that has amazing patient/ customer service. A charming look, feel, and dedication to exquisite care & quality. Then Prime will earn a special place in your heart. Amazing line up of cultivars and vape cartridges. Speedy service and great prices. The quality speaks for it self! Thank you Prime! Mike Bread full review
- RECCheech & Chong's Dispensoria - Northampton3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins45.0 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
Drove over 90 minutes to their Northampton location to actually be able to say that I am now getting my stash directly from Cheech & Chong at their own storefront. As someone who truly appreciated their films in their youth. It fulfils a 21 year long dream of mine. It was an amazing photo worthy experience I will always remember. Their staff are super friendly and helpful. They sincerely work with you to really dial in discovering the effects you want. To help connect you with the right products that they have in stock within your budget. Their deals are absolutely outstanding. In these rough economic times it's good to know that they are still looking out for us. By providing the highest quality cannabis products that we can actually afford. Whether you buy their own products, or another brands that they offer. You will be hard pressed to find any place better that checks all of the boxes for being the absolute best dispensary in the state.read full review
- RECTemescal Wellness - Hudson (Recreational)Pickup in under 30 mins50.6 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
- RECLiberty - Springfield (Rec)55.9 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
- Vermont Cannabis Cafe, LLC1 dealPickup in under 30 mins58.6 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
- RECSomewhere On The Mountain7 dealsPickup in under 30 mins58.9 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
SOTM is the very finest retail store that I've ever been to, and not just Cannabis dispensaries, but all types of retail stores!!! The staff is amazing! Three people that have helped me in my purchase decisions and that treat customers like friends are: Will, Emerald and the owner, Ronnie. Will is very friendly and knowledgeable! Ronnie is a model business owner who works the sales floor often and he knows how to please his customers with his vast Cannabis knowledge, his amazing product variety, his great pricing, his enjoyable, upbeat personality, and his customers come first priority!!! I've had the pleasure of being helped at SOTM by a long time, wonderful floor person, Emerald! She is an inspiration to everyone with her truly beautiful customer interactions. She treats every customer she helps as if they are the most important person with her great communications and uniquely beautiful personality!!! I would drive for over an hour to get to SOTM, because it's truly that uniquely awesome in every way possible!!! I'm lucky to only live 10 minutes away from this jewel of a store!!!read full review
- MEDLiberty - Easthampton (Med)49.2 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
Okay so I’ve been to most of the dispensaries in the area and I have to say with 1000% confidence that Liberty in Easthampton is the best around. The overall setup of the dispensary is pleasing and as someone who deals with social anxiety having a setup that allows a good amount of space between customers makes all the difference! The employees, THE EMPLOYEES!!! I literally love seeing all of their faces whenever I make a trip and they are always SO nice and welcoming! They always have the best suggestions!! And they’re so personable too, i literally had to write this review because I just love y’all so much! And of course the products are chefs kiss!!! Such good deals for amazing products! I literally will never stop saying good things and sending more people your way! If this doesn’t make you wanna go see what Liberty has to offer idk what will!!read full review
- RECNature’s Remedy - Tyngsborough45.7 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
I’m surprised by some of the reviews on here. I’ve had nothing but positive experiences here. I’ve been in numerous times and everything has always gone well. The staff have been super friendly and helpful. The products are top of the line, and fresh. I have some strains here with harvest dates two weeks ago. That’s fresh and the prices are the best I’ve found. I see some pretty rude customers waiting in line…. Maybe a please and thank you and a tip goes a long way too… I’m a medical patient with a fused back & neck- I manage my pain well going here. I’ve been to many dispensaries being from California and you guys ate awesome! Thank you.read full review
- MEDGraniteLeaf Cannabis – Chichester47.4 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
- RECRISE Dispensaries Dracut51.8 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
- MED & RECGarden Remedies Marlborough: Med + Adult-use54.2 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
My experience with garden remedies my first experience with garden remedies was a few years ago. I was a little nervous about going into a new Dispensary, but the young gentleman helped me very nicely. He made suggestions. I had a new Medical marijuana card. It was my first experience being in this kind of a facility he made it very easy and make sure I got the proper discount with my new Medical marijuana card and offered me a card to get it punched every time I went into the store for at least four visits. It was an awesome Kind experience. It is always quite clean and atmosphere absolutely wonderful people. There are very friendly and kind always willing to go the extra mile this is always a place to make my experience with them very pleasurable. Thank you very much. I get this store 100% absolutely five star rating. I would suggest them to anyone. They’re very nice people very well mannered they handled things in the timing matter just like if you’re going into a pharmacy to pick up a prescription they’re very friendly and kind always place in myread full review
- RECRISE Dispensaries Maynard54.5 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
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