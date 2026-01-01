Dispensaries with financial hardship discounts in Merrimack, New Hampshire
Results 1-30 of 171
All Dispensary results
- MEDGraniteLeaf Cannabis – Merrimack1.0 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
Look no further. This is my #1 dispensary. Hands down! If you’re looking for a dispensary that has amazing patient/ customer service. A charming look, feel, and dedication to exquisite care & quality. Then Prime will earn a special place in your heart. Amazing line up of cultivars and vape cartridges. Speedy service and great prices. The quality speaks for it self! Thank you Prime! Mike Bread full review
- RECRISE Dispensaries Dracut16.4 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
- MEDCentral Ave Compassionate Care (Medical Only)21.8 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
This has been by far my favorite dispensary I’ve visited since getting my card. I’ve been going fairly frequently for a couple months now, and the staff is so friendly, welcoming, and helpful. They provide great recommendations if you aren’t sure what to get for a specific issue, or if you’re a first timer like I was. There are nice discounts & promotions for new patients and for holidays. I’ve been quite satisfied with everything I have bought from them, and is definitely my favorite medical dispensary in the area.read full review
- MEDGraniteLeaf Cannabis – Chichester26.2 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
- RECTemescal Wellness - Hudson (Recreational)Pickup in under 30 mins32.9 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
- RECTemescal Wellness - Framingham (Recreational)39.0 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
- MEDTemescal Wellness - Framingham (Medical)Pickup39.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- MED & RECSunnyside Cannabis Dispensary - Framingham39.5 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
Shawn was such a great employee. Helped me pick out the right thing. He was so kind and awesome. Made my day. If every dispensary employed people like him, I think no one would have a bad day. He just gave off such good energy, while also being extremely knowledgeable. I have visited 1000th of dispensaries. Patient since first month medical came to mass. This is the first review ive ever written. He was really that great. I hope the manager sees this and lets him know he really did an excellent job, both in recommending products, and also just being super kind and that light up the room type of energy. I wish more dispensaries considered the attitude of employees like you guys obviously have. The product was great, but Shawn was awesome and I am sure other feel the same, but most people dont take Time to write reviews, but he was that amazing I had to do it. I will be back just to talk to him again. Such a great hire by whoever hired him. Sunnyside you got yourself a gem of an employee. Your product is great, but thats the easy part. Getting good employees is hard. So thanks very much. I hope you have a great day Shawn!read full review
- RECRISE Dispensaries Maynard30.1 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
- MED & RECGarden Remedies Marlborough: Med + Adult-use36.5 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
My experience with garden remedies my first experience with garden remedies was a few years ago. I was a little nervous about going into a new Dispensary, but the young gentleman helped me very nicely. He made suggestions. I had a new Medical marijuana card. It was my first experience being in this kind of a facility he made it very easy and make sure I got the proper discount with my new Medical marijuana card and offered me a card to get it punched every time I went into the store for at least four visits. It was an awesome Kind experience. It is always quite clean and atmosphere absolutely wonderful people. There are very friendly and kind always willing to go the extra mile this is always a place to make my experience with them very pleasurable. Thank you very much. I get this store 100% absolutely five star rating. I would suggest them to anyone. They’re very nice people very well mannered they handled things in the timing matter just like if you’re going into a pharmacy to pick up a prescription they’re very friendly and kind always place in myread full review
- MEDTemescal Wellness - Dover36.6 mi awayClosed until 10:30am ET
- MEDRev Clinics - Fresh Pond (Medical)37.2 mi away
Vicki, Aaron, Mike, Mike, Robbie..I'm sorry if I missed anyone else!! You guys are great!!! THEY HAVE GREAT NEW PRODUCT EVERY DAY!!! Every time I go this REV-FRESH POND, the environment & atmosphere is very welcoming. The staff is also very good at making sure you ordered what you like & will even give you suggestions if they know of something better or a sale etc. that you may like. They'll take as much time as you need, (respectfully). THEY LISTEN TO THE CUSTO.ERS!! New product has come around. Whether it's REV or Guest Cultivar, THEY ORDERED!!! I was so happy to see their menu yesterday, fully stocked, sales etc. SALES EVERYDAY TOO!!! HAD AN AWESOME END TO MY DAY YESTERDAY BY STOPPING BY REV!!! THANK YOU TO ALL THE STAFF WHO MAKE YOUR EXPERIENCE AT REV THAT MUCH BETTER!!!read full review
- MED & RECGarden Remedies Melrose: Med + Adult-Use37.5 mi awayOpen until tomorrow at 12am ET
Wasnt a huge fan before but this Melrose is my new go-to. They've stepped up their game recently because the old, dry buds are gone and the flower is DEFINITELY better than it used to be. Fantastic selection, super friendly staff, and have been happy with everything Ive picked up recently.read full review
- MED & RECGarden Remedies-Newton: Med & Rec38.5 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
I’m a first time user/buyer. I suffer with neuropathy and was in search of new pain management particularly in the evening when pain is at its worse. I stumbled upon this dispensary and was treated with much respect, kindness and patience from the security guard who explained the process of ordering on line before I stop by, to the gentleman who explained the products. I chose a chocolate bar and the quality was awesome, a small amount did the trick for me as the counter man told me. They are very organized and knowledgeable. I will definitely order from this location in the future. Thank you from an older lady with zero knowledge of this form of pain management.read full review
- MEDBountiful Farms - Natick39.7 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
been coming here for so long that I’ve got to see the growth of this place and although in the past i’ve gotten dry weed they have started sealing them with an aluminum type cover instead of the paper based covers that were sticky on the flower side. Please continue to innovate ways to keep your flower fresh so others can experience the quality of your grow team. Thank you bountiful farmsread full review
- RECBerkshire Roots Boston - Adult Use (Recreational)41.0 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
My wife and I were in the area and decided to stop by and I'm so glad that we did.. We were immediately greeted and welcomed warmly by the beautiful and friendly Mo... She was so helpful and knowledgeable in helping us with our purchase and made everything so easy.. Berkshire Roots is hands down the best dispensary in town. Thank you all for the wonderful experience.!read full review
- MEDNETA - Brookline (Boston) - Med41.5 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
Love NETA Brookline! My go-to dispensary for almost 4 years. Friendly, knowledgeable staff, impeccable and diverse products, and always reliable. Particularly appreciate the Specials, which as a Medical Patient, give me considerable savings. Located is a splendid Art Deco style building that was once a back, with a stained glass ceiling feature. Thanks NETA.read full review
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.