Dispensaries with first time customer discounts in Merrimack, New Hampshire
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- MEDGraniteLeaf Cannabis – Merrimack1.0 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
Look no further. This is my #1 dispensary. Hands down! If you’re looking for a dispensary that has amazing patient/ customer service. A charming look, feel, and dedication to exquisite care & quality. Then Prime will earn a special place in your heart. Amazing line up of cultivars and vape cartridges. Speedy service and great prices. The quality speaks for it self! Thank you Prime! Mike Bread full review
- MEDMass Wellspring29.7 mi awayClosed until 11am ET
The MassWellSpring dispensary is an excellent cannabis dispensary in every category. This dispensary’s product selection, ambiance (smells WONDERFULLY weedy), friendly & knowledgeable staff, and fair pricing beat many of it’s flashier, slick competitors hands-down. I #highly recommend MassWellSpring.read full review
- RECRISE Dispensaries Dracut16.4 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
- MEDCentral Ave Compassionate Care (Medical Only)21.8 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
This has been by far my favorite dispensary I’ve visited since getting my card. I’ve been going fairly frequently for a couple months now, and the staff is so friendly, welcoming, and helpful. They provide great recommendations if you aren’t sure what to get for a specific issue, or if you’re a first timer like I was. There are nice discounts & promotions for new patients and for holidays. I’ve been quite satisfied with everything I have bought from them, and is definitely my favorite medical dispensary in the area.read full review
- MEDGraniteLeaf Cannabis – Chichester26.2 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
- RECRolling Releaf7 dealsDeliveryClosed until 12pm ET
Very professional and seamless experience. Thanks for carrying the sugar batter. It’s very nice, if possibly a little too much non-cannabis flavoring added. One of the preroll brands (can’t recall which but it was ICE enhanced, I think) claimed to be 100% but small print notes ingredients not derived from cannibas. Terpenes I think. I don’t need flavor injections but maybe some prefer it? Other than that, awesomeness.read full review
- RECZyp Run - Fast Boston DeliveryDeliveryClosed until 10am ET
I just wanted to take a moment to express my gratitude for the fantastic service I received from Manira person! They were incredibly punctual, arriving right on time and with a friendly smile. What really stood out was their positive attitude, even in less-than-ideal weather conditions. It’s clear they take pride in their work. 10/10 recommendread full review
- MEDTops Farm2 dealsPickup47.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
The pick up process is always flawless. The atmosphere is calming and welcoming. The bud tenders are always helpful, patient, and a wealth of information. The product is superior to those in similar price range. Their house grown never disappoints no matter the strain. They offer military discount along with daily promos. A preroll or edible if you have to use the atm. This is one of my go to shops!read full review
- MED & RECSunnyside Cannabis Dispensary - Framingham39.5 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
Shawn was such a great employee. Helped me pick out the right thing. He was so kind and awesome. Made my day. If every dispensary employed people like him, I think no one would have a bad day. He just gave off such good energy, while also being extremely knowledgeable. I have visited 1000th of dispensaries. Patient since first month medical came to mass. This is the first review ive ever written. He was really that great. I hope the manager sees this and lets him know he really did an excellent job, both in recommending products, and also just being super kind and that light up the room type of energy. I wish more dispensaries considered the attitude of employees like you guys obviously have. The product was great, but Shawn was awesome and I am sure other feel the same, but most people dont take Time to write reviews, but he was that amazing I had to do it. I will be back just to talk to him again. Such a great hire by whoever hired him. Sunnyside you got yourself a gem of an employee. Your product is great, but thats the easy part. Getting good employees is hard. So thanks very much. I hope you have a great day Shawn!read full review
- RECRISE Dispensaries Maynard30.1 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
- MEDRev Clinics - Fresh Pond (Medical)37.2 mi away
Vicki, Aaron, Mike, Mike, Robbie..I'm sorry if I missed anyone else!! You guys are great!!! THEY HAVE GREAT NEW PRODUCT EVERY DAY!!! Every time I go this REV-FRESH POND, the environment & atmosphere is very welcoming. The staff is also very good at making sure you ordered what you like & will even give you suggestions if they know of something better or a sale etc. that you may like. They'll take as much time as you need, (respectfully). THEY LISTEN TO THE CUSTO.ERS!! New product has come around. Whether it's REV or Guest Cultivar, THEY ORDERED!!! I was so happy to see their menu yesterday, fully stocked, sales etc. SALES EVERYDAY TOO!!! HAD AN AWESOME END TO MY DAY YESTERDAY BY STOPPING BY REV!!! THANK YOU TO ALL THE STAFF WHO MAKE YOUR EXPERIENCE AT REV THAT MUCH BETTER!!!read full review
- MEDAlternative Therapies Group (ATG) (Salem - Medical)38.0 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
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