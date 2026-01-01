Dispensaries with senior discounts in Merrimack, New Hampshire
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- MEDGraniteLeaf Cannabis – Merrimack1.0 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
Look no further. This is my #1 dispensary. Hands down! If you’re looking for a dispensary that has amazing patient/ customer service. A charming look, feel, and dedication to exquisite care & quality. Then Prime will earn a special place in your heart. Amazing line up of cultivars and vape cartridges. Speedy service and great prices. The quality speaks for it self! Thank you Prime! Mike Bread full review
- RECNature’s Remedy - Tyngsborough12.2 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
I’m surprised by some of the reviews on here. I’ve had nothing but positive experiences here. I’ve been in numerous times and everything has always gone well. The staff have been super friendly and helpful. The products are top of the line, and fresh. I have some strains here with harvest dates two weeks ago. That’s fresh and the prices are the best I’ve found. I see some pretty rude customers waiting in line…. Maybe a please and thank you and a tip goes a long way too… I’m a medical patient with a fused back & neck- I manage my pain well going here. I’ve been to many dispensaries being from California and you guys ate awesome! Thank you.read full review
- RECRISE Dispensaries Dracut16.4 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
- MEDGraniteLeaf Cannabis – Chichester26.2 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
- RECTemescal Wellness - Hudson (Recreational)Pickup in under 30 mins32.9 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
- RECTemescal Wellness - Framingham (Recreational)39.0 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
- MEDTemescal Wellness - Framingham (Medical)Pickup39.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- RECCheech & Chong's Dispensoria - GreenfieldPickup59.4 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
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