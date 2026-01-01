Dispensaries with parking on-site in Merrimack, New Hampshire
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- MEDGraniteLeaf Cannabis – Merrimack1.0 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
Look no further. This is my #1 dispensary. Hands down! If you’re looking for a dispensary that has amazing patient/ customer service. A charming look, feel, and dedication to exquisite care & quality. Then Prime will earn a special place in your heart. Amazing line up of cultivars and vape cartridges. Speedy service and great prices. The quality speaks for it self! Thank you Prime! Mike Bread full review
- MEDMass Wellspring29.7 mi awayClosed until 11am ET
The MassWellSpring dispensary is an excellent cannabis dispensary in every category. This dispensary’s product selection, ambiance (smells WONDERFULLY weedy), friendly & knowledgeable staff, and fair pricing beat many of it’s flashier, slick competitors hands-down. I #highly recommend MassWellSpring.read full review
- RECNature’s Remedy - Tyngsborough12.2 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
I’m surprised by some of the reviews on here. I’ve had nothing but positive experiences here. I’ve been in numerous times and everything has always gone well. The staff have been super friendly and helpful. The products are top of the line, and fresh. I have some strains here with harvest dates two weeks ago. That’s fresh and the prices are the best I’ve found. I see some pretty rude customers waiting in line…. Maybe a please and thank you and a tip goes a long way too… I’m a medical patient with a fused back & neck- I manage my pain well going here. I’ve been to many dispensaries being from California and you guys ate awesome! Thank you.read full review
- RECRISE Dispensaries Dracut16.4 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
- RECFull Harvest Moonz Lowell17.9 mi away
- MEDCentral Ave Compassionate Care (Medical Only)21.8 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
This has been by far my favorite dispensary I’ve visited since getting my card. I’ve been going fairly frequently for a couple months now, and the staff is so friendly, welcoming, and helpful. They provide great recommendations if you aren’t sure what to get for a specific issue, or if you’re a first timer like I was. There are nice discounts & promotions for new patients and for holidays. I’ve been quite satisfied with everything I have bought from them, and is definitely my favorite medical dispensary in the area.read full review
- RECGreen Era Cannabis - Fitchburg25.1 mi away
I've been experiencing product not weighing what it's said to be. A 3.5 1/8 and 1/4 have been lacking product and after complaining i was given a discount on my last purchase but it was even less then the last one , Paid 45 dollars and only got a gram and a half after rolling small cones . -3!!! i'm so disappointed as this store was my favorite store , The staff are wonderful and friendly but not receiving what i thought i was getting has me me questioning the chain of command of receiving product from the companies that are sold in the store. I have mentioned this problem numerous times and the only answer i ever get is that its not the Stores problem ,its the import from the distribution centers.. Is this a fair way to conduct business ?? The consumer is almost a Buyer beware , if we get less then we paid for its our problem not the store i buy from .. I don't understAnd why no one checks inventory that's been complained about on numerous times , instead the store makes the money and the custermer is left to just " Deal with it" I'm extremely bummed out about this but it appears no one caresread full review
- MEDGraniteLeaf Cannabis – Chichester26.2 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
- RECTemescal Wellness - Hudson (Recreational)Pickup in under 30 mins32.9 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
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