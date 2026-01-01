Dispensaries with first time customer discounts in Plymouth, New Hampshire
Results 1-30 of 506
Sponsored Dispensaries
All Dispensary results
- RECJuana's Garden Cannabis BoutiquePickup in under 30 mins55.0 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
- MEDGraniteLeaf Cannabis – Chichester37.5 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
- MEDThe Glass Cook41.2 mi awayClosed until 11am ET
Whether I order online or go in with a pre-planned list or have no clue what I'm looking for when I walk in, I always end up getting exactly what I'm after and some really great conversation with the folks that work there. The employees are crazy friendly, knowledgeable, helpful. The products are excellent - I've never gotten anything that has disappointed and I've never strayed from their in-house products. The cider is AMAZing. I'm always excited for the fall so I can stock up. The variety of in-house products is incredible, quality top tier, the pricing is incomparable in the area - as NH medical card holder, I'm just glad I live so close to be able to shop here. Best dispensary, period.read full review
- MEDHappy Grass Farms56.6 mi awayClosed until Monday at 10:30am ET
I love happy grass edibles them full spectrum chocolate bars are amazing. I woke up feeling great. Most of the time when I eat Edibles I wake up with an edible hangover. But I didn't this time. And I was comfortably stoned last night off them edibles. It did not put me right to bed but when I was ready to go to sleep, I had no problem falling asleep. Thank you.. you guys are awesomeread full review
- MEDHeadquarters Medical Cannabis57.3 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
- MEDGraniteLeaf Cannabis – Merrimack63.3 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
Look no further. This is my #1 dispensary. Hands down! If you’re looking for a dispensary that has amazing patient/ customer service. A charming look, feel, and dedication to exquisite care & quality. Then Prime will earn a special place in your heart. Amazing line up of cultivars and vape cartridges. Speedy service and great prices. The quality speaks for it self! Thank you Prime! Mike Bread full review
- RECSomewhere On The Mountain7 dealsPickup in under 30 mins65.0 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
SOTM is the very finest retail store that I've ever been to, and not just Cannabis dispensaries, but all types of retail stores!!! The staff is amazing! Three people that have helped me in my purchase decisions and that treat customers like friends are: Will, Emerald and the owner, Ronnie. Will is very friendly and knowledgeable! Ronnie is a model business owner who works the sales floor often and he knows how to please his customers with his vast Cannabis knowledge, his amazing product variety, his great pricing, his enjoyable, upbeat personality, and his customers come first priority!!! I've had the pleasure of being helped at SOTM by a long time, wonderful floor person, Emerald! She is an inspiration to everyone with her truly beautiful customer interactions. She treats every customer she helps as if they are the most important person with her great communications and uniquely beautiful personality!!! I would drive for over an hour to get to SOTM, because it's truly that uniquely awesome in every way possible!!! I'm lucky to only live 10 minutes away from this jewel of a store!!!read full review
- MEDslowsfarm1 dealDeliveryClosed until 12pm ET
- MEDCentral Maine Flower6 dealsPickup in under 30 mins79.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- RECGaston Weed CompanyPickup in under 30 mins85.9 mi awayPreorder until 11am ET
Gaston is hands down the best dispo ive ever gone too. The product variety, the lay out, and last but certainly not least they have one of the best staff working there ive ever met. Ive never had a single bad experience at Gaston. Everyone is lovely and more than willing to answer any and every question you have. They really go above and beyond for their customers and thats why I exclusively shop with them.read full review
- MEDFarley’s Cannabis Farm4 dealsPickup94.7 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
- RECRolling Releaf7 dealsDeliveryClosed until 12pm ET
Very professional and seamless experience. Thanks for carrying the sugar batter. It’s very nice, if possibly a little too much non-cannabis flavoring added. One of the preroll brands (can’t recall which but it was ICE enhanced, I think) claimed to be 100% but small print notes ingredients not derived from cannibas. Terpenes I think. I don’t need flavor injections but maybe some prefer it? Other than that, awesomeness.read full review
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.