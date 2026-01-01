Dispensaries with senior discounts in Plymouth, New Hampshire
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- MEDGraniteLeaf Cannabis – Chichester37.5 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
- MEDGraniteLeaf Cannabis – Merrimack63.3 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
Look no further. This is my #1 dispensary. Hands down! If you’re looking for a dispensary that has amazing patient/ customer service. A charming look, feel, and dedication to exquisite care & quality. Then Prime will earn a special place in your heart. Amazing line up of cultivars and vape cartridges. Speedy service and great prices. The quality speaks for it self! Thank you Prime! Mike Bread full review
- Vermont Cannabis Cafe, LLC1 dealPickup in under 30 mins63.4 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
- RECSomewhere On The Mountain7 dealsPickup in under 30 mins65.0 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
SOTM is the very finest retail store that I've ever been to, and not just Cannabis dispensaries, but all types of retail stores!!! The staff is amazing! Three people that have helped me in my purchase decisions and that treat customers like friends are: Will, Emerald and the owner, Ronnie. Will is very friendly and knowledgeable! Ronnie is a model business owner who works the sales floor often and he knows how to please his customers with his vast Cannabis knowledge, his amazing product variety, his great pricing, his enjoyable, upbeat personality, and his customers come first priority!!! I've had the pleasure of being helped at SOTM by a long time, wonderful floor person, Emerald! She is an inspiration to everyone with her truly beautiful customer interactions. She treats every customer she helps as if they are the most important person with her great communications and uniquely beautiful personality!!! I would drive for over an hour to get to SOTM, because it's truly that uniquely awesome in every way possible!!! I'm lucky to only live 10 minutes away from this jewel of a store!!!read full review
- MEDCentral Maine Flower6 dealsPickup in under 30 mins79.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- RECCheech & Chong's Dispensoria - GreenfieldPickup92.9 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- RECTemescal Wellness - Hudson (Recreational)Pickup in under 30 mins94.1 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
- MEDThe Frost Factory - Hallowell1 dealPickup101.1 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
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