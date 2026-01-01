Dispensaries with parking on-site in Plymouth, New Hampshire
Results 1-30 of 897
Sponsored Dispensaries
- RECNortheast KannabisPickup in under 30 mins48.3 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
Absolutely amazing place all around! The store is bright, airy, open, perfectly styled and very clean! The staff is beyond friendly and the atmosphere makes you feel like you are part of their family! Excellent background music as well, not too loud not too soft! And just watching the crew interact with each other and the customers is how a business should be run! Real people and Real interactions! No disingenuousness from these folks! So rest assured you will get a GENUINE experience mixed with outstanding atmosphere and most the amazing selection of some of Vermonts finest!read full review
- RECThe Bud Stop2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins51.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
Absolutely top notch!!! Since dispensaries started popping up all over the area I was interested in finding out what each had to offer and though I'm not normally a judgmental person, where I spend my money is something I care about. The Bud Stop in Danville is awesome. Absolutely my favorite place to go. They almost always have my preferred products in stock. Out of all the places I've stopped in at this one felt like home.read full review
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- RECDevil's Den Cannabis CompanyPickup in under 30 mins27.4 mi awayPreorder until 11am ET
Absolutely Love this Dispensary! The staff are so knowledgeable and ready to help. Wanna get in and out? Wanna know what your weed is gonna do to you? Park out front or park out back. Lots of food and local shops to check out. Don't miss out on this Gem in downtown Bradford. Oh come see the waterfall too!read full review
- MEDThe Great Atlantic Puffin Company - Fryeburg40.9 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
There’s no better Medical Dispensary around, hands down. Not only do they provide the best product in Maine, the staff take the time to learn who you are..make you feel very comfortable, ask them anything and they’ll suggest a product catered to your likes, regardless of it’s top shelf or low shelf. Get to know them..and you won’t be disappointed!read full review
- RECCapital Cannabis Co.Pickup in under 30 mins56.2 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
- RECJuana's Garden Cannabis BoutiquePickup in under 30 mins55.0 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
- MEDGraniteLeaf Cannabis – Chichester37.5 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
- RECThe Tea House39.4 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
This was my first dispensary ever, so it was special. So organized, sleek and purring along, even when busy. I've always had nice chats with the staff at the service area, and no matter how many names I try and memorize to ask about, I always just forget and let them recommend something. Favorite item is the V Treatz Strawberry Jam Gummies (shout out treatzvt dot com ). How much do I love these little goblin burgers? Well, I will say that if you get these gorgeous little berry cherubs, be sure that you also have staples, or maybe duct tape, in to keep your socks from getting blown the fuck off. These gummies will take you down to the Strawberry Fields (skipping 'Forever', no paranoia man) Yea, so get the gummies. Everything else is good that I've tried, and you can trust that the staff will translate your weird questions, and point you in the right direction. TBH the right direction is them Strawberry Jam Treatz, y'all. Simply follow your nose to Ringo's Liverpool musk.the V Treatz gummies will get you over there playing sitar' with the Fool on the Chill in the Strawberry Fields Submarine Jambouree, and Sally Fields will be there in character as Mrs. Gump providing peanut butter to you and those clever little Beatles.read full review
- RECDe Pot Shop39.8 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
- MEDThe Glass Cook41.2 mi awayClosed until 11am ET
Whether I order online or go in with a pre-planned list or have no clue what I'm looking for when I walk in, I always end up getting exactly what I'm after and some really great conversation with the folks that work there. The employees are crazy friendly, knowledgeable, helpful. The products are excellent - I've never gotten anything that has disappointed and I've never strayed from their in-house products. The cider is AMAZing. I'm always excited for the fall so I can stock up. The variety of in-house products is incredible, quality top tier, the pricing is incomparable in the area - as NH medical card holder, I'm just glad I live so close to be able to shop here. Best dispensary, period.read full review
- MEDTemescal Wellness - Dover55.2 mi awayClosed until 10:30am ET
- MEDHappy Grass Farms56.6 mi awayClosed until Monday at 10:30am ET
I love happy grass edibles them full spectrum chocolate bars are amazing. I woke up feeling great. Most of the time when I eat Edibles I wake up with an edible hangover. But I didn't this time. And I was comfortably stoned last night off them edibles. It did not put me right to bed but when I was ready to go to sleep, I had no problem falling asleep. Thank you.. you guys are awesomeread full review
- MEDHeadquarters Medical Cannabis57.3 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
- MEDGraniteLeaf Cannabis – Merrimack63.3 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
Look no further. This is my #1 dispensary. Hands down! If you’re looking for a dispensary that has amazing patient/ customer service. A charming look, feel, and dedication to exquisite care & quality. Then Prime will earn a special place in your heart. Amazing line up of cultivars and vape cartridges. Speedy service and great prices. The quality speaks for it self! Thank you Prime! Mike Bread full review
- Vermont Cannabis Cafe, LLC1 dealPickup in under 30 mins63.4 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
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