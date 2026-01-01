Dispensaries with financial hardship discounts in New Hampshire
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- MEDGraniteLeaf Cannabis – Merrimack24.0 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
Look no further. This is my #1 dispensary. Hands down! If you’re looking for a dispensary that has amazing patient/ customer service. A charming look, feel, and dedication to exquisite care & quality. Then Prime will earn a special place in your heart. Amazing line up of cultivars and vape cartridges. Speedy service and great prices. The quality speaks for it self! Thank you Prime! Mike Bread full review
- MEDGraniteLeaf Cannabis – Chichester7.5 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
- RECTemescal Wellness - Hudson (Recreational)Pickup in under 30 mins55.1 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
- MEDTemescal Wellness - Dover33.1 mi awayClosed until 10:30am ET
- RECRISE Dispensaries Dracut38.7 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
- MEDCentral Ave Compassionate Care (Medical Only)43.9 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
This has been by far my favorite dispensary I’ve visited since getting my card. I’ve been going fairly frequently for a couple months now, and the staff is so friendly, welcoming, and helpful. They provide great recommendations if you aren’t sure what to get for a specific issue, or if you’re a first timer like I was. There are nice discounts & promotions for new patients and for holidays. I’ve been quite satisfied with everything I have bought from them, and is definitely my favorite medical dispensary in the area.read full review
- RECRISE Dispensaries Maynard53.0 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
- RECThe Tea House53.5 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
This was my first dispensary ever, so it was special. So organized, sleek and purring along, even when busy. I've always had nice chats with the staff at the service area, and no matter how many names I try and memorize to ask about, I always just forget and let them recommend something. Favorite item is the V Treatz Strawberry Jam Gummies (shout out treatzvt dot com ). How much do I love these little goblin burgers? Well, I will say that if you get these gorgeous little berry cherubs, be sure that you also have staples, or maybe duct tape, in to keep your socks from getting blown the fuck off. These gummies will take you down to the Strawberry Fields (skipping 'Forever', no paranoia man) Yea, so get the gummies. Everything else is good that I've tried, and you can trust that the staff will translate your weird questions, and point you in the right direction. TBH the right direction is them Strawberry Jam Treatz, y'all. Simply follow your nose to Ringo's Liverpool musk.the V Treatz gummies will get you over there playing sitar' with the Fool on the Chill in the Strawberry Fields Submarine Jambouree, and Sally Fields will be there in character as Mrs. Gump providing peanut butter to you and those clever little Beatles.read full review
- MED & RECGarden Remedies Melrose: Med + Adult-Use58.6 mi awayOpen until tomorrow at 12am ET
Wasnt a huge fan before but this Melrose is my new go-to. They've stepped up their game recently because the old, dry buds are gone and the flower is DEFINITELY better than it used to be. Fantastic selection, super friendly staff, and have been happy with everything Ive picked up recently.read full review
- MED & RECGarden Remedies Marlborough: Med + Adult-use58.9 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
My experience with garden remedies my first experience with garden remedies was a few years ago. I was a little nervous about going into a new Dispensary, but the young gentleman helped me very nicely. He made suggestions. I had a new Medical marijuana card. It was my first experience being in this kind of a facility he made it very easy and make sure I got the proper discount with my new Medical marijuana card and offered me a card to get it punched every time I went into the store for at least four visits. It was an awesome Kind experience. It is always quite clean and atmosphere absolutely wonderful people. There are very friendly and kind always willing to go the extra mile this is always a place to make my experience with them very pleasurable. Thank you very much. I get this store 100% absolutely five star rating. I would suggest them to anyone. They’re very nice people very well mannered they handled things in the timing matter just like if you’re going into a pharmacy to pick up a prescription they’re very friendly and kind always place in myread full review
- MEDRev Clinics - Fresh Pond (Medical)59.4 mi away
Vicki, Aaron, Mike, Mike, Robbie..I'm sorry if I missed anyone else!! You guys are great!!! THEY HAVE GREAT NEW PRODUCT EVERY DAY!!! Every time I go this REV-FRESH POND, the environment & atmosphere is very welcoming. The staff is also very good at making sure you ordered what you like & will even give you suggestions if they know of something better or a sale etc. that you may like. They'll take as much time as you need, (respectfully). THEY LISTEN TO THE CUSTO.ERS!! New product has come around. Whether it's REV or Guest Cultivar, THEY ORDERED!!! I was so happy to see their menu yesterday, fully stocked, sales etc. SALES EVERYDAY TOO!!! HAD AN AWESOME END TO MY DAY YESTERDAY BY STOPPING BY REV!!! THANK YOU TO ALL THE STAFF WHO MAKE YOUR EXPERIENCE AT REV THAT MUCH BETTER!!!read full review
- RECTemescal Wellness - Framingham (Recreational)62.0 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
- MEDTemescal Wellness - Framingham (Medical)Pickup62.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- MED & RECMother Earth WellnessPickup92.3 mi awayOpen until tomorrow at 1am ET
- RECTemescal Wellness - Pittsfield (Recreational)Pickup103.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
Just would like to give a shout-out to Temescal for really doing an amazing job with their decorations for Halloween! The yellow brick road was just the coolest! And thank you always to Rob for being so good to me! No matter what kind of day I’m having I always know I will walk out of Temescal with a smile because of him!read full review
- MED & RECSunnyside Cannabis Dispensary - Framingham62.5 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
Shawn was such a great employee. Helped me pick out the right thing. He was so kind and awesome. Made my day. If every dispensary employed people like him, I think no one would have a bad day. He just gave off such good energy, while also being extremely knowledgeable. I have visited 1000th of dispensaries. Patient since first month medical came to mass. This is the first review ive ever written. He was really that great. I hope the manager sees this and lets him know he really did an excellent job, both in recommending products, and also just being super kind and that light up the room type of energy. I wish more dispensaries considered the attitude of employees like you guys obviously have. The product was great, but Shawn was awesome and I am sure other feel the same, but most people dont take Time to write reviews, but he was that amazing I had to do it. I will be back just to talk to him again. Such a great hire by whoever hired him. Sunnyside you got yourself a gem of an employee. Your product is great, but thats the easy part. Getting good employees is hard. So thanks very much. I hope you have a great day Shawn!read full review
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