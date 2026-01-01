Dispensaries with first time customer discounts in New Hampshire
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- MEDGraniteLeaf Cannabis – Merrimack24.0 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
Look no further. This is my #1 dispensary. Hands down! If you’re looking for a dispensary that has amazing patient/ customer service. A charming look, feel, and dedication to exquisite care & quality. Then Prime will earn a special place in your heart. Amazing line up of cultivars and vape cartridges. Speedy service and great prices. The quality speaks for it self! Thank you Prime! Mike Bread full review
- MEDGraniteLeaf Cannabis – Chichester7.5 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
- MEDTops Farm2 dealsPickup46.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
The pick up process is always flawless. The atmosphere is calming and welcoming. The bud tenders are always helpful, patient, and a wealth of information. The product is superior to those in similar price range. Their house grown never disappoints no matter the strain. They offer military discount along with daily promos. A preroll or edible if you have to use the atm. This is one of my go to shops!read full review
- MEDMass Wellspring52.6 mi awayClosed until 11am ET
The MassWellSpring dispensary is an excellent cannabis dispensary in every category. This dispensary’s product selection, ambiance (smells WONDERFULLY weedy), friendly & knowledgeable staff, and fair pricing beat many of it’s flashier, slick competitors hands-down. I #highly recommend MassWellSpring.read full review
- RECRISE Dispensaries Dracut38.7 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
- MEDCentral Ave Compassionate Care (Medical Only)43.9 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
This has been by far my favorite dispensary I’ve visited since getting my card. I’ve been going fairly frequently for a couple months now, and the staff is so friendly, welcoming, and helpful. They provide great recommendations if you aren’t sure what to get for a specific issue, or if you’re a first timer like I was. There are nice discounts & promotions for new patients and for holidays. I’ve been quite satisfied with everything I have bought from them, and is definitely my favorite medical dispensary in the area.read full review
- MEDHeadquarters Medical Cannabis52.3 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
- RECRISE Dispensaries Maynard53.0 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
- MEDAlternative Therapies Group (ATG) (Salem - Medical)57.2 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
- MEDHeadies Dispensary57.7 mi awayClosed until 11:30am ET
All of your product is super clean and very smoothe. Each variety offers a unique and distinct quality that is rarely found. The Slurricane was exceptional as proven by the awards it's won. My friend described it as an instant trip to outer space. The Grapefruit Zushie was the most incredible weed I've tasted since the Sage the year it won The Cannabis Cup. It smelled like grapefruit and the extreme high was as distinct as its scent. It combined the potency of the Slurricane with the subtlety of the Blueberry/Cherry. The London Pound Mints also offered the same quality of a clearheaded and motivational experience as the Grapefruit Zushies and Oh-Asis. The 22 Fumez is my favorite because it doesn't mess around. I like it because you suggested it for me to try and it was spot on to what I need to calm me down. Marijuanna makes me buzz around like a hummingbird and I appreciate when something really combines well with my unique receptors. Thank you for providing a unique service. You have created a very high quality product combined with a very exceptional environment. Much Appreciated. Much Thanks. Much Respect.read full review
- RECGrassp - Massachusetts58.2 mi awayClosed until 5pm ET
I’ve had an outstanding experience with Grassp Health! Their service is top-notch, providing an easy and seamless way to access premium cannabis products. The team is incredibly professional, and they genuinely care about their customers. Grassp Health’s partnership with top-tier brands ensures that you’re always getting high-quality products. Whether you’re new to cannabis or a seasoned consumer, their knowledgeable staff is there to help you every step of the way. I’m truly impressed by their commitment to patient care and education. Highly recommend!read full review
- MEDRev Clinics - Fresh Pond (Medical)59.4 mi away
Vicki, Aaron, Mike, Mike, Robbie..I'm sorry if I missed anyone else!! You guys are great!!! THEY HAVE GREAT NEW PRODUCT EVERY DAY!!! Every time I go this REV-FRESH POND, the environment & atmosphere is very welcoming. The staff is also very good at making sure you ordered what you like & will even give you suggestions if they know of something better or a sale etc. that you may like. They'll take as much time as you need, (respectfully). THEY LISTEN TO THE CUSTO.ERS!! New product has come around. Whether it's REV or Guest Cultivar, THEY ORDERED!!! I was so happy to see their menu yesterday, fully stocked, sales etc. SALES EVERYDAY TOO!!! HAD AN AWESOME END TO MY DAY YESTERDAY BY STOPPING BY REV!!! THANK YOU TO ALL THE STAFF WHO MAKE YOUR EXPERIENCE AT REV THAT MUCH BETTER!!!read full review
- RECRolling Releaf7 dealsDeliveryClosed until 12pm ET
Very professional and seamless experience. Thanks for carrying the sugar batter. It’s very nice, if possibly a little too much non-cannabis flavoring added. One of the preroll brands (can’t recall which but it was ICE enhanced, I think) claimed to be 100% but small print notes ingredients not derived from cannibas. Terpenes I think. I don’t need flavor injections but maybe some prefer it? Other than that, awesomeness.read full review
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