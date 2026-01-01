Dispensaries with parking on-site in New Hampshire
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- MEDGraniteLeaf Cannabis – Merrimack24.0 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
Look no further. This is my #1 dispensary. Hands down! If you’re looking for a dispensary that has amazing patient/ customer service. A charming look, feel, and dedication to exquisite care & quality. Then Prime will earn a special place in your heart. Amazing line up of cultivars and vape cartridges. Speedy service and great prices. The quality speaks for it self! Thank you Prime! Mike Bread full review
- MEDGraniteLeaf Cannabis – Chichester7.5 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
- RECTemescal Wellness - Hudson (Recreational)Pickup in under 30 mins55.1 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
- MEDTops Farm2 dealsPickup46.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
The pick up process is always flawless. The atmosphere is calming and welcoming. The bud tenders are always helpful, patient, and a wealth of information. The product is superior to those in similar price range. Their house grown never disappoints no matter the strain. They offer military discount along with daily promos. A preroll or edible if you have to use the atm. This is one of my go to shops!read full review
- MEDMass Wellspring52.6 mi awayClosed until 11am ET
The MassWellSpring dispensary is an excellent cannabis dispensary in every category. This dispensary’s product selection, ambiance (smells WONDERFULLY weedy), friendly & knowledgeable staff, and fair pricing beat many of it’s flashier, slick competitors hands-down. I #highly recommend MassWellSpring.read full review
- MEDTemescal Wellness - Dover33.1 mi awayClosed until 10:30am ET
- RECNature’s Remedy - Tyngsborough35.1 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
I’m surprised by some of the reviews on here. I’ve had nothing but positive experiences here. I’ve been in numerous times and everything has always gone well. The staff have been super friendly and helpful. The products are top of the line, and fresh. I have some strains here with harvest dates two weeks ago. That’s fresh and the prices are the best I’ve found. I see some pretty rude customers waiting in line…. Maybe a please and thank you and a tip goes a long way too… I’m a medical patient with a fused back & neck- I manage my pain well going here. I’ve been to many dispensaries being from California and you guys ate awesome! Thank you.read full review
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