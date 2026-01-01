Dispensaries with birthday discounts in Absecon, New Jersey
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Sponsored Dispensaries
- RECMPX NJ - Atlantic City (Rec)Pickup in under 30 mins6.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
Clean store, huge selection of products, great staff that makes you feel welcome, and the best deals around! They have everything you could possibly need from premium goods to more budget-friendly value items. Check their website daily for super savings! PS: New Anthologie strains are fire! (Strawberry Guava & PieScream are my favs so far) Don't sleep on the award winning MPX solventless live rosin - it's insanely good at a reasonable price!read full review
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- RECThe Botanist - Egg Harbor Township (Adult Use)3.0 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
Great little local hidden gem! Was visiting the area for the wkend and was looking for a place that would be a quick in & out as we were on a time crunch yet have good quality products. This hidden gem was a great find and will be my go to spot whenever I'm in the area now! I purchased the watermelon nerds rope which was great except I should have waited to indulge until I was getting ready to wind down for thr night bc whether I was ready to wind down or not I was winding down lol! It made me soo relaxed and I slept INCREDIBLE that night! I also purchased a pre roll which was also very good quality. I got a sativa (I forget actual strand sry!) and actually only had to smoke half and could save half which is a rare thing for me as I have a pretty high tolerance as I'm a regular smoker. The gentleman working was very educated and willing to share his knowledge so that you left happy and with products you'd be happy with. He only deals with vendors he knows personally and knows are legit and takes a lot of pride in his business which makes for great business. Also topped me off w/ a 10% discount since it was my first time visiting as well as a free sample of one of his newest gummy products. Prices were very reasonable. I spent $35 for a pre roll & nerd rope. Both I'd consider well worth their price tags. I look forward to visiting again soon and when traveling here be sure to keep your eyes peeled bc it can be easily missed if not looking for it. It's on the 2nd floor of a property that has a few businesses within it.read full review
- MEDThe Botanist - Egg Harbor Township (Med)3.0 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
I’ve always had a good experience with the botanist. Wonderful staff! Lately, I’ve noticed that they don’t offer much for adult use. With MPX opening in Atlantic City and another dispensary being built on route 30 on the Whitehorse Pike and Absecon, I think they need to step up their game for adult use. Since MPX is opened in AC, I go there more. The quality of their cannabis is better, it has a better price point and there’s more choice for the adult user.read full review
- RECThe Healing Side6.2 mi awayClosed until 11am ET
As a resident and worker in Atlantic City, I've tried all the dispensaries in the area, and The Healing Side is by far the best. Their inventory is impressive, featuring a wide range of products from top New Jersey brands, ensuring there's something for everyone. What I love most are the deals and discounts. They offer a fantastic rewards program that lets you earn points with every purchase, plus regular promotions that make shopping here a great value. The atmosphere is inviting, and the staff is knowledgeable, making each visit enjoyable. If you're in Atlantic City, The Healing Side is a must-visit!read full review
- RECDaylite CannabisPickup in under 30 mins41.7 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- MED & RECCannabist - DeptfordPickup in under 30 mins42.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- RECBrotherly Bud1 dealPickup in under 30 mins44.3 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
- RECCuzzie's Dispensary & Delivery2 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins45.9 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
I love this dispensary and everything they stand for. As a black man myself I appreciate being able to support a fellow brotha. They have great staff who are really sweet and super smart when it comes to the weed. That lil white girl gonna send yall to the moon with what she know, I know she always takes my black ass to the moon! I tell everyone to shop at the spot, cheaper and safer than the streets!read full review
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