Medical marijuana dispensaries in Andover, New Jersey
Results 1-30 of 998
All Dispensary results
- MEDRestore Dispensaries - Doylestown49.5 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
Great Experience!! Every visit is easy and comfortable and every staff member has been friendly and inviting!! Since it’s always been a fantastic experience, I just recommend this location to my elderly mother with confidence; knowing she’d be welcomed and cared for during her visit !!!!read full review
- MEDJustice Grown - Dickson City56.5 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
I’m a new customer and new to some of the dispensary procedures. I spoke with their Pharmacist who was so very knowledgeable and an overall polite person! I went inside after the phone call with the Pharmacist. Front door staff were also super polite including the security staff. My budtender was the best! She knew exactly what I needed and provided many options. She explained how everything worked include grinders, vapes, pens, etc. Prices were reasonable and I received a great discount due to being new and first responder. Some reviews had me seriously worried but after going there in person, hands down excellent place! Highly recommend!read full review
- MEDBe. Hudson ValleyPickup59.0 mi awayPreorder until 11am ET
- MEDBreakwater DispensaryPickup in under 30 mins47.0 mi awayOpen until 7pm ET
- MEDSunnyside Medical Cannabis Dispensary - Hudson Valley39.8 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
This place is incredible, and the employees are so knowledgeable and helpful. I wasn’t sure what I wanted, but I knew I wanted something to help me sleep better. I explained that to the rep, and he recommended, by far, the best Indica strain for sleep I’ve tried. I’d give this place 50 stars if I could, and it’s definitely now my new go-to dispensary.read full review
- MEDCuraleaf - Allentown43.5 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
Today was my first time at Curaleaf. I was using a dispensary in Bethlehem, which I will not name. I believe you know who I mean. I am 74 years of age and have a condition that causes pain, nerve pain which nags me 24/7. Curaleaf is everything a dispensary should be. A wonderful reception at the front desk to the intelligent men and women who help you in every possible way to to provide the best advice and deals, which I must say were spectacular. So lets recap, wonderful smart people that help you in every way possible. Great deals on quality products and an atmosphere which I have to say "Will knock you out". This is a dispensary I would imagine, would be in NYC or Las Vegas right here in our own back yard. My name is Stephen J. Molchany and I give Curaleaf two, no four thumbs up. It will not disappoint. Thanks for reading my review....read full review
- MEDCuraleaf - Horsham59.3 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
- MEDRISE Dispensaries Paterson (Med)31.5 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
I visited this RISE for the first time a few weeks ago. I ordered online so all I needed to do was pay and pick it up. It was pretty busy the day I went so I really did not do any exploring. Juriel helped me at the counter. He helped me navigate AeroPay. He gave me a little discount. He was professional and friendly…everything you would imagine your store representative should be. It was a wonderful experience and I will definitely be back. I thought that the products that I chose were great…I took the time to research the products based on their descriptions and reviews. Just a great experience all the way around.read full review
- MEDRISE Dispensaries Bloomfield (Med)32.4 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
Having become acclimated to the drive-through mentality of Harmony Dispensary in Secaucus, I had no idea how neglected I was as a patient until I went to RISE in Bloomfield. After months of "medication," the edge that I was still on, and the well-hidden emotional exhaustion that I continued to feel, were immediately "act-knowledged," and diagnosed with a very knowledgeable expertise by the Staff at RISE Dispensary in Bloomfield. Thank you, Michael. My experience with both the Staff, and Management, will always be memorable for a number of reasons. I felt recognized, and applauded, as a very patient patient. Both times, I left feeling cared for, educated, and reassured.read full review
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.