Pet friendly dispensaries in Andover, New Jersey
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- REC4Twenty Somewhere23.3 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
Outstanding product and team at 4Twenty Somewhere, a highly differentiated and valued resource. Their recommendations have helped with my arthritis and occasional sleep issues. Thank you for this and your commitment to West Milford! Kudos, too, for your charitable contributions -- for me as a WM Animal Shelter volunteers, your donations and support including last Sunday's Dog Walk at Wawayanda -- fantastic and meaningful. And congrats on your 1 year anniversary!read full review
- RECJoyleaf Weed Dispensary28 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins34.2 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
This place is a cut above. Terrific service. Helpful staff who encourage asking questions and learning what is best for you. Great selection. Great prices. Comfortable, spacious and bright space. Always in-store promotions, vendor visits and giveaways, etc. Could not ask for more. I’ll be back - with friends!read full review
- RECThe Station DispensaryDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins34.8 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
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