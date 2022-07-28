Atlantic City, NJ weed dispensaries at a glance

In 2020, the ‘dry’ community of Atlantic City was long considered prime real estate for the Cannabis industry. With no available medical dispensaries in the area, it was time for change and progress in the oceanfront community. The opening of MPX-NJ on February 22, 2020 marked a shift in the tides for Atlantic City, as cannabis was finally made available for medical patients. Things have only progressed further in the time since, with the addition of The Botanist, another medical cannabis dispensary in Atlantic City. Unfortunately, it has not all been smooth sailing for the oceanside community. The strict city council has denied any dispensary located on the Atlantic City boardwalk (both MPX-NJ & The Botanist) from selling cannabis recreationally. This has posed a major problem for both businesses, which spent years fighting for the right to open their cannabis shops. These issues of progress are unfortunately not unfamiliar for many New Jersey residents, who have dealt with political opposition to cannabis for the last decade. For example, despite passing a bill in 2010 that legalized the use of medical marijuana and medical dispensaries, New Jersey Governor Chris Christie spent the majority of his term fighting against progress in cannabis legislation. While the struggle for adult-use cannabis continues in Atlantic City, its residents can still purchase medical cannabis products at both dispensaries.

Popular weed dispensaries in Atlantic City, NJ

Atlantic City, NJ is located on an island connected to mainland New Jersey through a series of bridges. Atlantic City’s unique geographic landscape poses a challenge to residents who want quick and easy access to legal cannabis. While adult-use dispensaries are slowly creeping their way south from New York, there is much progress that will need to be made before residents of the Jersey Shore have access to recreational cannabis. Despite this unfortunate reality, medical cannabis users have named these medical dispensaries in Atlantic City among their favorites: The Botanist (Medical) - Atlantic City

MPX-NJ (Medical) - Atlantic City

The Botanist (Medical) - Egg Harbor Township

What to expect from Atlantic City weed dispensaries

While recreational cannabis is legal throughout the state of New Jersey, it is not permitted to be sold in Atlantic City or the towns in the surrounding areas. This means that for individuals without medical cannabis cards, a long drive may be required to purchase cannabis from an adult-use dispensary. Residents of Atlantic City may still enjoy the benefits of legalized cannabis, however, it is currently difficult for them to do so. Atlantic City, NJ weed dispensary hours Atlantic City differs from many New Jersey towns and cities, as it is home to exclusively medical weed dispensaries. In Atlantic City, the two licensed medical cannabis dispensaries are MPX-NJ Dispensary and The Botanist Dispensary. While state and city regulations dictate the hours of both shops, it is important to note that business hours of operation differ from one another. The hours of operation for MPX-NJ Dispensary are as follows: Monday-Wednesday 11am-7pm

Thursday-Saturday 10am-8pm

Sunday (Closed) The hours for The Botanist Dispensary are as follows: Monday-Sunday 10am-6pm You can verify the operating hours of your favorite Atlantic City area dispensary at any time using Leafly.com. Items to bring to a dispensary in Atlantic City, NJ To enter a medical dispensary in Atlantic City, you must present a valid photo identification card, such as a driver's license, to verify you are at least 21 years old or older. Only medical marijuana patients with a valid medical marijuana card may enter a medical dispensary in Atlantic City. Weed shops in Atlantic City will NOT accept your out-of-state driver's license if you visit from an outside state until you have been authorized by a New Jersey medical marijuana physician. New Jersey's medical marijuana cards are issued by the Cannabis Regulatory Commission (CRC). Estimated wait times for weed dispensaries in Atlantic City, NJ Medical marijuana patients in Atlantic City should not expect huge lines at local dispensaries. With this said, patients should prepare to spend at least 10-15 minutes waiting in line, especially during the COVID era when establishments try to discourage overcrowding in small spaces.

What is the price of cannabis at Atlantic City, NJ weed dispensaries?

Atlantic City cannabis tax breakdown Recreational Cannabis is not permitted to be sold in Atlantic City weed dispensaries. Cardholding medical marijuana patients, as of July 1, 2022, are exempt from cannabis taxes. Atlantic City, NJ weed dispensaries are cash-only Like most cities with legal cannabis, Atlantic City requires all cannabis purchases to be cash. Fortunately, most local cannabis shops have ATMs to allow you to take out money for a small fee. Atlantic City cannabis shops are cash-only because banks operate on the federal level, where marijuana is still illegal, making banks unable to accept anything but cash from dispensaries. Dispensaries in Atlantic City do not accept personal checks, credit cards, debit cards, or cryptocurrency as forms of payment for cannabis products.

Where to safely consume cannabis in Atlantic City, NJ

New Jersey has passed laws outlining where people can and cannot smoke weed. Essentially, Atlantic City's cannabis consumption laws outlaw public consumption. There are only a few key locations where you are free to safely smoke and enjoy cannabis in Atlantic City, including: Inside a home that you own

Inside a home that you rent with the landlord's written permission

Inside a consumption lounge How to transport weed in New Jersey New Jersey state consumption laws apply to transportation within and around Atlantic City city limits. To safely and legally transport cannabis in New Jersey, you must meet the following requirements: Cannabis can only be transported by an adult aged 21 years old or older

Individuals may not consume cannabis or be intoxicated by cannabis while driving In Atlantic City, driving under the influence of cannabis is illegal. Penalties for driving under the influence of cannabis start with 30 days of imprisonment and a fine of up to $400. The second offense comes with 90 days in jail and a fine of up to $1,000. A third offense carries up to 6 months in jail, driver's license revocation, and a fine of up to $1,000.

History of cannabis in Atlantic City, NJ

Atlantic City, NJ is a hub for the tourism industry located on the famous Jersey Shore. In 2010, medical marijuana was legalized throughout the state. Two medical dispensaries have opened since including The Botanist Dispensary and MPX NJ Dispensary. Despite resistance from some elected officials, New Jersey legalized recreational marijuana in November 2020. The rollout of recreational dispensaries across New Jersey has been slow, but nowhere has it been slower than Atlantic City. With two medical weed dispensaries already in operation on the boardwalk of Jersey City, one may think it would be a simple process for the shops to be granted recreational privileges. This, unfortunately, has not been the case. The strict Atlantic City city council has sided with the many local governments of the surrounding areas and denied the sale of adult-use cannabis in Atlantic City. The push for adult-use cannabis in the city is ongoing, and residents hope that they can enjoy the many benefits of legalized cannabis in the coming years.

Types of weed products available in Atlantic City, NJ