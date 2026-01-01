Dispensaries with frontline worker discounts in Belleville, New Jersey
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- RECThe Station DispensaryDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins4.9 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- RECGolden Door DispensaryPickup in under 30 mins6.2 mi awayOpen until 11pm ET
Golden Door stands out as a top-tier dispensary in Journal Square. The staff are professional, making the shopping experience smooth and welcoming. The store itself is spotless, reflecting a level of care and attention to detail you don’t always find. Their prices are fair for the quality offered, and the product selection is impressive—you’ll likely find what you’re looking for, no matter your preference. Compared to other dispensaries in the area, this is one of the few spots where I’d feel comfortable enough to sit down and relax—if you know, you know. Bonus points - The Latina ladies on staff are not only helpful but charming—definitely adds to the vibe! If you’re in Journal Square and need a reliable dispensary, Golden Door should be at the top of your list.read full review
- RECTreeotics Weed Dispensary1 deal6.2 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
- RECMindLift Dispensary4 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins18.3 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
First time trying new dispensary found on Leafly. I was highly impressed by the customer service, clean atmosphere and the quality of the products! I ordered 28g of the Secret Meetings and that bag contained large 3-5gram nugs of high quality bud. They also mentioned they offer 24/7 delivery service which is unheard of in this arearead full review
- REC4Twenty Somewhere27.4 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
Outstanding product and team at 4Twenty Somewhere, a highly differentiated and valued resource. Their recommendations have helped with my arthritis and occasional sleep issues. Thank you for this and your commitment to West Milford! Kudos, too, for your charitable contributions -- for me as a WM Animal Shelter volunteers, your donations and support including last Sunday's Dog Walk at Wawayanda -- fantastic and meaningful. And congrats on your 1 year anniversary!read full review
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